It’s hard to believe it’s the last full week leading into Christmas. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, that means you technically have “over” a week to finalize your gifting plans.
This time of the year can feel like a whirlwind. I speak from personal testimony that if I didn’t have everything locked into my calendar and constantly reminding me of upcoming commitments, I’d be lost. It’s easy to be pulled in many directions and lose track of typical prioritization during the holiday.
I want to encourage prioritizing giving. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia has been a community leader in recognizing needs in our community for many, many decades. Those needs are ever-increasing and thus is our creativity in fundraising efforts.
In 2021 we held our United Way’s inaugural Rubber Ducky Dash at the beautiful grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve. We had a pond full of rubber ducks, each representing generous personal and business sponsorships to raise money for our United Way of Southern West Virginia while at the same time having a chance to win $4,000.
My kids’ eyes were huge seeing these cute rubber ducks “off to the races” floating with the current to reveal the winner. This is a hilarious memory for me as we quickly noticed many ducks going AWOL in the wrong directions. This unexpected route encouraged my kids, their friends and community volunteers to unite and head into the water to collect these unruly ducks. Thank goodness it was a hot summer day!
This year, we’ve transformed this fun fundraiser into our wintertime Rubber Duck Polar Pluck with 5,000 rubber ducks ready to make their way into the United Way of Southern West Virginia office on Dec. 31, and one lucky duck will be the winner of $4,000.
Duck adoptions are available at $5 per duck or $100 for 25 ducks, which offers five additional chances to win! Each duck adopter is associated with a tagged duck adoptee, and when the winning duck is plucked from the pile on Dec. 31, we’ll have a local $4,000 winner.
Not a bad way to start off 2023.
We’d like to thank West Virginia American Water for being the Presenting Sponsor of our Rubber Duck Polar Pluck. We’d also like to thank Chad Hutchinson with Aflac for committing as our Quacker Backer sponsor and United Bank as our Lucky Duck sponsor.
Sponsorships and duck adoptions are still available. Please visit our website (https://www.duckrace.com/beckley) for information and to adopt as many ducks as you wish for a chance to win $4,000. Every dollar counts in making a difference here in our community.
YOU can be a United Way advocate each and every day. Thank you for everyone’s continued support.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
