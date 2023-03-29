The weather finally seems to be getting better, and that usually means better attended events. I do my part by focusing this column on local music, food, art and more. You can do your part by simply showing up to something that you read about here. Every single person matters when it comes to keeping local business alive, and I’m excited to tell you about some of it right now.
Let’s start with some live plays happening in Beckley for this weekend only. The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre will be hosting 3 Short Stories from Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2. You can jump online, choose a show time, and get your tickets at wvcollective.org. You can enjoy “Wanda’s Visit” directed by Robby Moore, “The Zoo Story” directed by Adam Taylor, and “Babel’s in Arms” directed by Jason Lockart. The WV Collective works hard to bring quality live entertainment to this area. They find the absolute best talent out there, and I guarantee that all your expectations will be exceeded for this production.
The Axe Hole in Beckley invites you to do some blacklight axe throwing on Friday, March 31, starting at 7 p.m. Drop in and hit some targets in the blacklight while the talented Jonah Carden performs live. Jonah asks that you please don’t throw your axes at him until after the show. Glow in the dark targets, live music, great food, and cold drinks. What else is there? You can book your axe reservations online or give them a call at 304-200-2112. Don’t want to throw an axe? No problem! You can still enjoy the music, drinks, and menu with just a $5 cover at the door.
Jay Milam performs at the City Limits Bar & Grill in Oak Hill on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. I still haven’t been able to get over there for a meal, but people are saying great things. Email me if you had something there I need to try.
Alexander Richardson will be at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville on April Fool’s Day. The Freefolk offers a unique atmosphere and dining experience, so go catch a show there. This one is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Matt Deal is at Chetty’s Pub on Friday, March 31. He will be on stage from 6 to 8 p.m., so you can look for me to show up at about 8:15. Seriously, Matt is super talented with a great sense of humor. He does lots of fantastic things for our local music scene, and you need to check him out sooner than later. If you can’t make this show, he will also be at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Saturday, April 1, with Bill Fraley. This show is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals are easily the most booked band in southern West Virginia. It usually takes a new venue over a full year to get these guys on stage. If you have ever heard them play, it’s very easy to understand why they are so popular. I went to Lewisburg last week and caught their show at the Asylum. They played an outstanding set, and here are three chances for you to see them for yourselves this week. On Friday, March 31, they are at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton. The Hound is located at 833 Mercer St. and this show is from 6 to 9 p.m. UP is right back at it on Saturday, April 1, at Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider in Lewisburg. This gorgeous venue is located at 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, and this show is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The duo will take one day off and then be on stage at Chetty’s in Fayetteville on Monday, April 3. This is a 7 to 9 p.m. show with a beautiful view of the gorge.
The Raleigh County Partners In Prevention will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. This event will include many activities for the kids, including a brunch and a free picture with the Easter Bunny. The fun will be held at their 611 N. Kanawha St. location, and it all starts at 10 a.m.
Calacino’s in Beckley has two nights of talent lined up for you. Friday, March 31, it’s Thomas Danley on the stage. Ain’t Dead Yet plays on Saturday, and that’s no April fool’s joke. Both of these shows start at 8 p.m.
Jeffrey Russell plays at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Friday, March 31. This is a 7 to 10 p.m. show, and you will never regret a trip to the WGB.
Wednesdays used to be a slow night for events, but Beckley venues have worked hard to change that. There are now several hump day options if you want to get out in the middle of the week. Wing It Wednesdays at Foster’s Main Street Tavern is the newest, and it’s been growing quickly. People have been talking about the pork tacos, so they have been flying out the door. A live DJ will play anything you want to hear, so who knows what they will be playing when you wander in. They also do a name that tune every 30 minutes for prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m., tacos start at 6 p.m., and the fun is all evening.
If wings and tacos don’t do it for you, Mike Blackburn hosts Trivia Night at A Quarter Short in Beaver. Everything on the menu is delicious, and the bar has something for everyone. Mike gives away prizes to the top three teams, so grab a few friends and go give it a shot. The brain bending at AQS starts at 7 p.m.
If karaoke is more your speed, Calacino’s has you covered on Wednesday nights. They have DJ Robbie hosting the party, and he has just about anything you could possibly want to sing. Even if you don’t like to get on the stage, drop in and check out some of the local talent. You never know who might stop by and belt one out.
Imagine one of your favorite singing groups has made the big time and they are coming home this weekend for a private concert. Now, imagine how excited you are to be invited. But that excitement quickly turns to sadness when you learn that one of them has been tragically murdered. This will be the setting at the Music, Murder & Mayhem Mystery Dinner at ACE Adventure Resort this weekend. You are invited to join in and be part of this twisted tale on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 for this unique experience, and you can reserve yours at aceraft.com.
With choices like this, there’s no excuse not to get off the couch and do something this week. See a band. Catch a play. Solve a murder mystery. Whatever you decide to do, you are almost certain to take a little piece of the local culture home with you.
Let me know if there’s an upcoming event that you would like me to share with my readers, or if you would like to share an event experience with me. Email me at events@yahoo.com with any correspondence or otherwise meet me back here next Thursday for more great things to do.
