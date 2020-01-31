How Great Thou Art Theater Group is bringing to the stage a celebration of African American history.
In this presentation, the audience relives pivotal moments in Black history through the eyes of several tourists who are history buffs in search of a good museum. When they arrive, they find an abandoned museum full of discarded wax figures. As they cautiously explore their surroundings, they find these are no ordinary exhibits when characters like Stagecoach Mary, Frederick Douglass and Matthew Henson come to life and give thoughtful testimonies about their lives as African Americans.
Other depictions include Bessie Coleman, Ruby Bridges, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Addie Mae Collins, the grieving mother Mamie Till (mother of Emmet Till), Rosa Parks, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
From slavery to civil rights, the contributions and achievements of famous African Americans are recreated. Special tributes to music legends Mahaliah Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, poet Maya Angelou, and sports legend Muhammad Ali make this presentation a celebration of both triumphs and tragedies in Black history.
New exhibits will be included, beyond the previous dramatization.
This play will run Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The location is The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students of all ages.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, contact How Great Thou Art Theater Group at 304-860-7195. Tickets will also be sold at the door; doors open at 6 p.m.