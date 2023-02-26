As far back as Jordan Casey can remember, he’s had a passion for collecting plants. From Eastern Kentucky, he moved to West Virginia last year without a clear plan of what he was going to do next.
Maybe, he thought, it could be custom, rare and exotic plants.
He and his partner, Steven Jones, started by selling plants out of a greenhouse in the side yard.
“It was hard because a lot of the plants were my personal plants,” he said. “I felt bad having to tell people no.”
Next, they tried the flea market in Bluefield. But that required travel back and forth with the plants in the middle of winter.
“It was near impossible,” he said, lauging. “Clearly, we were not thinking.”
As luck would have it, they found a 1,500-square-foot building for rent in a historic downtown they’d never heard of – Hinton.
“That is a good, low price,” he reminisces. “Surely, we can make this work.”
With little more than their own plants and some metal shelves purchased at Walmart, they set out to open up shop.
“That weekend we sold out,” said Casey.
With no plants left, Casey and Jones began to scramble. There wasn’t time to panic. They were in real business now, which led them to their current location.
“We were fortunate enough to buy this building with the side yard. There’s room out there for a greenhouse and all kinds of extracurriculars. And, there is an apartment and rental space upstairs.”
Since July, 3rd Street in Hinton is where Botany Tropicals calls home.
From normal to exotic
You can find anything from extremely common, normal houseplants to rare and exotic plants that you would have a hard time finding anywhere else in West Virginia.
It is important to note the level of expertise Casey brings to the table to help you keep your plants thriving.
He is a certified master gardener in Tennessee and has been collecting and studying plants since he was 5 years old.
“We offer tons of classes,” explains Casey. “If you come in here with a plant or if you picked it up somewhere else and don’t know how to care for it, I will gladly tell you the things it will take to revive that plant and ensure that it lives.”
Botany Tropicals also offers a stunning array of gifts, many of which feature local artisans.
From handmade greeting cards to homemade clay earrings, there is a little something for everyone in the store.
Oh, and the Botany subscription box offers subscribers three mystery plants and a crystal from their metaphysical section delivered to their home every month.
Botany Blog provides all the information you need on how to take care of your plants and keep them thriving.
The rest of the story
You can find Botany Tropicals at breweries, like Freefolk Brewery Taproom in Fayetteville, doing workshops. They provide team-building workshops with companies, like Workforce WV.
They will be at Hinton Elementary at the end of this month and at Talcott Elementary on the first of March.
They make “planty” friends at nursing homes, building terrariums with the residents.
“When we started as a plant shop, we really didn’t know what we were going to do other than plants,” tells Casey. “Originally, we weren’t going to do anything.”
But they learned to go with the flow of possibilities. For Casey, it was about being creative and driving people through the doors.
Their TikTok live sales drive business, too. “It’s definitely blown up a lot bigger than I thought.”
Then there is Botany After Dark Bingo and Botany Karaoke that help “get people in here and experience the plant shop.”
It’s not just about plants. It is here Casey and Jones found their purpose.
For them, it was scary coming to a small town in Appalachia and wondering if they were going to be accepted as a gay couple.
They tested the waters by putting a pride flag up over their breakroom door at the very back of the first shop.
“It was the first thing that so many people commented on,” he reassures, “and with positive comments.”
They went on to register as a safe space with “Everywhere is Queer.” The purpose of registering with the site is for people to know when they are shopping or at businesses that they are not going to be made fun of, ridiculed, or even hurt.
Botany Tropicals is a safe place with a barstool at the counter for anyone to sit and chat.
“Sometimes people come in and need someone to listen,” he continues, “and I’m OK with that. There is no need to make a purchase here. I will gladly sit down and talk to you,” Casey said.
He admits it’s the plants and gifts that keep the lights on but there is more to their “planty” purpose.
“We always keep suicide awareness pamphlets out because that is a very real threat to our community.”
The future in historic river town
It has been a whirlwind first year for Botany Tropicals.
There are dreams of a Botany Tropicals 2.0 somewhere in West Virginia, someday.
To help make those dreams come true, they’ve started offering wholesale to others beginning their own plant journeys to purchase their leafy treasures and take them back to their store.
“A year ago I had no idea how to order plants or no clue at all where to source plants from and I couldn’t keep up the demand of growing my own,” said Casey.
What excites them the most is that they get to do this every day.
“It’s amazing the people that we meet from here. We have people from all over the world and all walks of life that we’re meeting. and they all have settled in Hinton. There is a magical pull here,” he proclaims.
Clearly, Botany Tropicals not only makes customers, but it also makes friends.
“I sometimes tear up,” says Casey. “It is so amazing. The community here [in Hinton] is so outstanding in supporting us.”
