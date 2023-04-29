Tara Laws named her daughter after her grandmother's favorite flower – Magnolia.
Both her grandmothers loved plants, and she grew up surrounded by flowers and gardens. “It’s just always been around me, and I’ve always loved it.”
This year the name found a new designation in Magnolia Lane Gardens – Laws’ very own plant nursery in Fairlea.
F&F Yard Garden store had been in business for 32 years before the owner decided to retire and persuaded his former employee into taking over. Although always a plant fanatic, Laws never thought she would one day own her own nursery and says it feels like a dream. With her dog Nova and her hands wrist-deep in soil, Laws spends her days surrounded by flowers, herbs, veggies, hanging baskets and seeds.
“It’s always been a dream, but not one that seemed attainable,” she said. “I love it so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.