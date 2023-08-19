The WSS Public Library is celebrating Katherine Coleman Johnson Day with a week-long photographic exhibit highlighting this White Sulphur Spring native and NASA mathematician’s life and accomplishments.
The exhibit will open Tuesday, Aug. 22, and run through Monday, Aug. 28, during normal library hours.
The exhibit will be displayed in the Joshua McKinley Coleman Community Room, dedicated to the memory of Johnson’s father, who worked as a custodian at the former library building.
While her mother Joylette’s training as a teacher may have helped fuel Johnson’s educational excellence, Johnson credited her father with her gift for numbers.
“He originally worked with lumber. He could look at a tree and tell how many boards he could get out it,” Johnson said during an oral history interview with the National Visionary Leadership Project. The current WSS Public Library building is named in Johnson’s honor
Admission to the White Sulphur Springs Library exhibit is free. The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. More information is available by calling 304-536-1171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.