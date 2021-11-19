Photo column -- A Place

As the sun sets on another mid-November day this past week, shadows grow longer and temperatures turn colder. Winter solstice is just over the hill, exactly one month from now on Dec. 21. That is the point in time at which the path of the sun, as the Earth rotates on its tilted axis, runs farthest south, traveling the shortest path through the northern hemisphere sky resulting in the day with the least amount of sunlight and a night that is longer than all others. For now, the last of fall foliage keeps its tentative hold on trees here in the southern reaches of the state and a small herd of cattle graze in a pasture to the rear of a weathered red barn near the unincorporated Greenbrier County community of Crawley. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald