BECKLEY, W.Va. – To commemorate Clear the Shelters Month and to celebrate dogs whose birthdays are not known, Pet Supplies Plus of Beckley is working with Kong and Hills Science Diet for a Dogust Birthday Bash at its store at 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 2-4 p.m.
The bash will serve as a fundraiser, too, for local rescue animals. Each Science Diet purchase will go toward the support of a shelter as well.
Beckley Sno Biz and Cast Iron Smokers will be on site.
All pets – leashed or in a carrier – are welcome at the event.
