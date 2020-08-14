The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the Dog Days of Summer – a 40-day period traditionally marking the worst of the summer heat – ended Aug. 11. But Greenbrier County’s newest ice cream shop has treats for customers of all persuasions – even those on four legs.
After months of preparation, Bones and Cones in Frankford opened Aug. 7.
“We were planning to be open at the beginning of summer, but it took a little longer than we expected,” said 16-year-old manager Willa Gibson. “We’re finally open now and we’re excited.”
The aptly named ice cream stand is located in the parking lot beside Frankford Veterinary Hospital.
Gibson, whose mother Julie is the veterinarian who owns the hospital, explains her family has had the idea for the business for several years, but Covid-19 helped push things along.
“When my family purchased the property for the vet office, the building was already on it, and had been an ice cream stand before,” she said.
Gibson said her father Bill had previously purchased the ice cream dipping stations.
“So, with everything shut down for quarantine it gave us the opportunity to finally do it this summer,” she continued, explaining she and her father run the business together.
Work began on the building back in March as it moved to a different area of the parking lot and underwent interior renovations before receiving several fresh coats of brightly colored paint.
“We chose the bright colors because it represented the bright colors of an ice cream stand,” Gibson said of the alternating shades of pink, green, purple and yellow.
When it came time to pick a name, Gibson said it was obvious dogs needed to be incorporated somehow.
“We had a few options and narrowed it down to two – Bones and Cones and Dippity Dogs,” she said. “And then we posted it on Facebook and had people vote, and Bones and Cones came out on top.”
Because the Frankford area is not home to any restaurants or other businesses where residents can purchase ice cream, Gibson said she thinks Bones and Cones might have a corner on the market.
“It’s a little bit more of a destination now for people,” she said, adding area residents asked for several weeks when they would be open. “It seems like everyone is pretty excited.”
That excitement turned to business as customers filled the parking lot during Bones and Cones’ opening weekend to purchase cones, milkshakes, floats and banana splits.
“We have 12 different flavors from Hershey,” Gibson said, listing flavors including vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, Superman, rocky road, chocolate chip cookie dough and butter pecan. “It’s a pretty wide variety of what everyone would want.”
For now, the stand only serves ice cream, but Gibson said sandwiches or hot dogs – something easy” – might be on the menu in the future.
Bones and Cones doesn’t offer outdoor seating either, but Gibson said they will probably add tables when Covid-19 regulations change.
For now, she said she is just happy Bones and Cones is open.
“We’ve been working on it for a while now, so we’re very excited about it,” Gibson said. “We hope it does well and we get a good turnout and people are happy with it.”
