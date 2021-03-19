In September when this series of columns began, I mentioned the philosophy of six degrees of separation, the idea that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from each other. The result is that a chain can be made to connect any two people with a maximum of six steps. Southern West Virginia is a close community. People live and work in different counties. High school students attend school and compete academically or athletically in different counties. In southern West Virginia, there may only be two or three degrees of separation between us.
Our partner agencies provide support to residents who have connections with our friends, families and neighbors. They support our community with delivered meals for seniors, food distributions, supplies for infants, recovery programs, child advocacy, women’s resources and much more. Many of our colleagues, neighbors, fellow church members, family members and acquaintances have been assisted by the programs offered through our partner agencies. There is but one degree of separation between a neighbor and the senior living next door receiving a home-delivered meal. There is only one degree of separation between someone still employed and the recently unemployed colleague who is utilizing a food pantry for the first time.
Frequent calls from counselors, social workers, and administrators provide shoes to children in our communities from our Equal Footing Shoe Fund. Referrals from social workers, law enforcement, and school personnel facilitate coverage of basic needs to children who have witnessed or experienced trauma, through our Handle with Care Initiative. Calls to our 211 Information and Referral Specialist increased 600 percent in 2020 from people within our seven-county service area. Most calls were requests for rent, housing, utility, or food assistance from residents of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell counties. There is only one degree of separation between a teacher and the student who arrives at school wearing flip-flops in December. There is only one degree of separation between the counselor and the student who falls asleep during class because law enforcement visited their home the night before. There is only one degree of separation between someone and their next-door neighbor who recently called 211 for rental assistance.
United Way of Southern West Virginia believes in strengthening communities by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. A home-bound senior unable to cook for themselves is supported by the nutritious meals provided through senior centers. A child who has experienced abuse is supported by the trained advocates who provide guidance and protection to empower them and restore hope. A child who is stigmatized by the only pair of worn or ill-fitting footwear they own is supported with a new pair of athletic shoes to break down learning barriers and help them focus on friends and fun.
United Way of Southern West Virginia is our community’s resource of resources because it makes the connection between those in need and the source of help. Please visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111 to join us in living, giving, and leading UNITED.