Individuals who want to consume fewer calories without sacrificing nutrition may want to look to the humble pear.
The organization USA Pears notes that a single medium-sized pear contains just 100 calories. Remarkably, that same pear contains 21 percent of the daily recommended value of dietary fiber, 8 percent of the daily value of vitamin C and 4 percent of the daily value of potassium.
Consider adding a pear to hot or cold cereal for breakfast or to a salad at lunch to add more fruit to your diet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.