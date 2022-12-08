pear.jpg

Pears have a lot of nutritional value for their calories.

Individuals who want to consume fewer calories without sacrificing nutrition may want to look to the humble pear.

The organization USA Pears notes that a single medium-sized pear contains just 100 calories. Remarkably, that same pear contains 21 percent of the daily recommended value of dietary fiber, 8 percent of the daily value of vitamin C and 4 percent of the daily value of potassium.

Consider adding a pear to hot or cold cereal for breakfast or to a salad at lunch to add more fruit to your diet.

