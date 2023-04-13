Pearl S. Buck (1892-1973), Pulitzer Prize-winning author and social activist, will be portrayed by veteran actress and historical re-enactor Karen Vuranch of Fayetteville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
Born in West Virginia, Buck grew up in China with her missionary parents but never forgot her roots. She received the Pulitzer Prize for her 1931 novel “The Good Earth” and became the first American woman ever to be awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. She was also a humanitarian and social activist who was deeply concerned about the welfare of children worldwide.
Storyteller, actress and writer Karen Vuranch weaves together a love of history, a passion for stories and a sense of community. Vuranch is known nationally for her work and has toured extensively through West Virginia and the United States. She brings history to life through her performance style, which combines storytelling and drama.
Pearl S. Buck is one of the many available character presentations offered through the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program as a means of exploring history by interacting with noteworthy historical figures.
