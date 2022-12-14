Come Monday morning, the voice on the other end of the line for funeral home directors calling in an obituary to The Register-Herald will not be a familiar one.
Pam Payne, who has long taken those calls, is retiring from the paper that she has worked at for about 40 years.
The Register-Herald is hosting a send-off on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at the newspaper offices at 801 N. Kanawha St.
“I want to spend time with my grandkids,” of which she has four, Payne said, “and with my seven dogs. Most are rescues and one is special needs. I’m working on getting him a wheelchair.”
Back in the mid-1970s when Sam Hindman was publisher, Payne started as a typist and receptionist at the Post Herald before getting married and having three children – Miki, Tonya and a son Micheal. She took a few years off work to take care of the children only to return to again take obituaries over the phone.
While in high school, Payne worked part time at Watkins Gift Shop, uptown.
“My desire was to use my typing skills of three years to get on at the paper,” she said. “There was nowhere else I wanted to work. The rest is history.”
Right out of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1976, Payne started at the paper.
“Nancy Holt-Stewart trained me at the old building when the Hodels owned the paper and we had a morning and evening paper,” she said. “I worked for the Post Herald for two years. Nancy told me many years ago, once you get ink in your blood, you will always go back.”
Payne said that she has “always prided myself to be dedicated, professional, sympathetic, honest and fair in my work to help the funeral homes and the families they serve, which is my community, my friends, my family.
“Typing was my niche,” she said. “I was fast. I would take obituaries over the phone, sometimes as many as 30 in a day,” she said. “I have always loved that job. I never wanted to move around” to other office jobs.
Payne said she has seen a lot of publishers and editors come and go, and marvels at the talent she has worked with in the newsroom over the years.
I still talk to a lot of the people who used to work here,” she said. “There has been a lot of talented people who have come and gone.
“I have made a lot of wonderful friends” not only in house but through the myriad funeral homes throughout southern West Virginia whose representatives she talks with most every week.
Dan and Jon Calfee at Calfee Funeral Home sent Payne email congratulations this week, writing, “We will miss you! Thank you for all the help and especially the friendship over the years.”
The praise and thanks were universal, from former employees as well as from the community.
Don Pendleton, a former news editor who has found his niche as an artist, wrote, “Congrats again on all those years of hard work and helping to make things happen at the newspaper.”
Merry Hanning, who has worked at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill since January 1992, wrote to Payne, “You were always so kind to me and very helpful. Enjoy your next chapter. Love and hugs.”
In a bit of melancholy, Payne admitted it was “sad to leave.”
“It’s all I’ve ever known,” she said.
“The paper has been good for me to raise my kids and be able to be there for the kids.”
For now, she’ll take some time walking her dogs, looking after her four grandchildren and, perhaps, taking on part-time work in the months ahead.
“Retirement will give me time for family and my rescues,” she said.
