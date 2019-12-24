Patients needed for osteopathic manipulative medicine free clinic

lewisburg — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is accepting appointments for its annual Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM) Clinic, which provides free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment to residents of Lewisburg and surrounding communities.
The clinic will take place in two five-week sessions at WVSOM’s Clinical Evaluation Center in Lewisburg. The first session runs Wednesdays from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5, 2020, and the second runs Wednesdays from Feb. 12 to March 11, 2020. Appointments are available at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on those dates. Treatment is performed by students under physician supervision.
The Student OMM Clinic is a way for the osteopathic medical school and the surrounding community to help one another. Jessica Smith-Kelly, D.O., a WVSOM assistant professor who coordinates the clinic, said students gain as much from the clinic as those who receive treatment at no cost.
“Our students spend almost two years in the classroom learning to treat a variety of musculoskeletal dysfunctions. This clinic gives them an invaluable opportunity to use these skills on real patients,” Smith-Kelly said. “There’s no better experience than hands-on training, and we’re always grateful to participants in the clinic for using their time to help advance WVSOM students’ knowledge and osteopathic skills.”
Those who wish to participate can make an appointment by calling 304-647-6286. To be eligible, a patient must have a written referral from a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner prior to scheduling the appointment. Patients also must not have an open workers’ compensation, disability, or motor vehicle accident claim or be involved in injury-related litigation.
Participants are asked to wear unrestrictive clothing to their appointments and to arrive 15 minutes early. Those who arrive more than 10 minutes late may be asked to reschedule, and cancellations should be made at least 24 hours in advance.
“I enjoyed my experience at the WVSOM Student OMM Clinic,” said Gail Serdoz, a past participant in the program. “The students were well prepared and knowledgeable. Their skills and comfort level increased each week. It was a pleasure to contribute to such a valuable learning experience and to learn about osteopathic medicine.”
Osteopathic manipulative medicine involves stretching, placing pressure on or otherwise manipulating a person’s muscles and joints. It uses the relationship between the neuromusculoskeletal system and the rest of the body to restore functionality or remove barriers to motion and healing.