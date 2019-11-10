Question:
I fell on my knee the other day and there is a large bump on my knee cap now. I can bend my knee a little, but it still hurts. Should I see my doctor, or do you think it will go away?
Answer:
You should go see your doctor and have it looked at because you may need an X-ray. Depending on how hard you fell on your knee, it may be a simple bruise or swelling, or you may have shattered your knee cap.
Question:
I had an X-ray of my back and I picked up the report and I was reading the results and there are so many words on there that I do not understand so I started Googling the words and then I became more worried. I made an appointment with my doctor to go over the X-ray results, but my appointment is weeks away and I am worried. What does, dextroscoliosis mean in simple terms? Because I do have slipped discs and this is mentioned in my X-ray report.
Answer:
Googling medical terms can be confusing and results should be read with caution. Dextroscoliosis is basically when the spine is slightly curved and not a major serious finding on an X-ray report. Keep in mind that when a Radiologist is reading your report, they use medical terminology and that it is best to speak with your doctor to discuss your symptoms and the findings together. Because Google does not know how you feel.
I look forward to your questions at: askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good week and remember that actions speak louder than words, so be kind.