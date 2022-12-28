Thank you for joining me for my last column of the year. The year 2022 may be coming to a close, but I see no end to our local event scene. If you plan to spend a quiet night at home to ring in the new year, be careful, because today’s edition might change your mind. Let’s start by looking at what’s going on out there on New Year’s Eve.
l l l
We can start in Cool Ridge, where the Weathered Ground Brewery is having Aristotle Jones on stage. A $20 admission fee per person includes delicious hors d’oeuvres, fantastic live music, and a midnight champagne toast. Aristotle hits the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight, and tickets are available now at the brewery.
l l l
If White Sulphur Springs is more your stomping grounds, then Big Draft Brewery is going to be the hottest place to be for New Year’s Eve. Chad Nickell & The Loose Change are kicking it all off there at 8 p.m., and that’s just the beginning. West Virginia superstars Alabaster Boxer will go on later to burn down the stage for the final time this year. I caught their last show at BDB and cannot stress enough how amazing these guys are live. The food will be delicious, the drinks will be ice cold, and you will not regret ringing in the new year there. Get your tickets and more information at bigdraftbrewingevents.com.
l l l
How about a good, old-fashioned, NYE Masquerade Party? The Pikeview Lounge in Beckley will be having exactly that starting at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in masquerade attire and bring masks to wear throughout the night. There will be a DJ, dancing, and you may not know who you are even partying with until the countdown to 2023.
l l l
Here’s one I’m excited to share with you. The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill will be ringing in the new year with The M.F.B. This party starts at 5 p.m. and is guaranteed to be a blow-out. I have seen the M.F.B. live, and they are more than just great music, they are an experience, and perfect for an NYE party in the beautiful New River Gorge.
I spoke with frontman Parry Casto, aka Funkle Sam, about his sometimes shocking or irreverent stage antics. “I really like to go all out and transport the audience somewhere else for two to three hours,” Parry said. “I like to see the smiles on their faces, the puzzled looks, and leave them wondering what comes next.” When you see The M.F.B. live, you will understand exactly what Parry means. “We want to help them forget about the mundane complexities and weight of the world,” he said. “Prepare to unwind, get loose, and have some fun.” Parry is also responsible for organizing Huntington’s annual Funktafest.
The M.F.B. has played the D.C. area, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, but you can ring in the new year with them right here at home. Also for this show, The M.F.B. will have a special guest appearance from a talented visual video artist. Yes, West Virginia native Psychoflauge will also be joining them on stage with a psychedelic video show to complement the dizzying barrage of funk music. Appetizers and dinner options will be available for purchase, and a champagne toast at midnight is included with your ticket purchase. The Lost Paddle even has cabin rentals available on site, so your group can go ahead and plan not to leave until 2023. Get your tickets in advance at aceraft.com/event and save $5 off the door charge.
l l l
Pipestem Resort State Park will not be letting 2023 slide in unnoticed. They will be starting their Back to the ’80s New Year’s Bash at 6 p.m. This party is $75 per person and includes dinner, snacks, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and dancing. You can even upgrade the experience with an overnight room or weekend accommodations at the McKeever Lodge, and even breakfast. Reservations are recommended and highly encouraged to ensure your spot. You can call Pipestem at 304-466-1800 for more details.
l l l
Cheers in Beckley will be saying farewell to 2022 with DJ Ron B. If you know Cheers, then you know this will be a legit party. They will have snacks, party favors, a champagne toast, dancing, and much more.
l l l
Are you finishing up the year in the Pineville area? If so, you will want to stop into the Traveler’s Roadhouse at 492 Pinnacle Road. It’s only $15 to get in, and that includes a free 50/50 ticket, drink deals, and a midnight toast. DJ Brian Spears will have the wheel in the music department, and the menu here is unreal. If you haven’t been to the Traveler’s Roadhouse yet, here is your excuse.
l l l
Everyone knows that Calacino’s in Beckley never leaves a special occasion unnoticed. They will be partying through both years, starting with the Untrained Professionals at 6 p.m. and Matt Jones and the Road a little later. But fantastic live music isn’t the only reason to make this your NYE destination. A $25 reservation also gets you a delicious Italian buffet, including spaghetti, fettucine alfredo, meatballs, pizza, and a garden salad. Drop in or give them a call at 304-255-1010 to reserve your seat.
l l l
Sadly, there’s not enough space in one column to give you details about every NYE party with live music out there, but I can list several more for you. Simply call up the venue or visit their Facebook pages for more details.
Thomas Danley will be at Maloney’s Pub in Summersville. He starts at 8 p.m. and will be jamming until 2023.
Matt Deal will be performing an early NYE show from 1 to 4 p.m at the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort. He will also be at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
John Covey Cole will be masquerading as DJCC, and in charge of the music at Mad Hatter in Beckley for their NYE party. There’s no cover for this one, and you never know where an evening at the Mad Hatter might take you.
On Friday, Dec. 30, the Untrained Professionals will be at the Axe Hole in Beckley at 7 p.m. Live music, food, adult drinks, and throwing axes. What could go wrong?
Morgan’s Food & Spirits inside Beckley’s Quality Inn will be cranking up their Neon New Year with awesome music, delicious food, drinks, and a champagne toast. Contact them for package deals on tickets, and even discounts that include a hotel room.
l l l
So there you have it, two years of events in one column. Please email me at events@register-herald.com if there is something you would like folks to read about here. Otherwise, I will see you all again in 2023. I wish everyone a Happy New Year, and don’t forget to stay entertained!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.