Happy New Year from United Way of Southern West Virginia! Whether you are someone who believes a new year is rife with opportunities for change or someone who believes change can happen at any time, there is always an opportunity to change lives in southern West Virginia. Support of the United Way of Southern West Virginia provides the impact to improve health, education, and financial stability of the residents of our area.
The local agencies with which we will partner in 2022 include food pantries, baby pantries, recovery programs, senior nutrition services, literacy programs, child advocacy, childhood enrichment, job training, housing services, and rent and utility assistance. To be the best steward of our donors’ gifts, our Board of Directors has reviewed financial information, pored over applications, and made site visits to agency partners, interviewing and collaborating with their directors.
The programs we support within these local agencies represent meals delivered to home-bound seniors whose only weekly interaction may be with the delivery person. Your support may represent a visit to a local baby pantry to bridge the gap for a family on a tight budget who is struggling to find the funds for formula. Your support may provide a scholarship to someone struggling with substance use disorder to enter a recovery program. Your support can provide literacy programming to a child that just needs a little more guidance to succeed or an opportunity to attend a summer camp that can provide a new outlook for children who have never experienced the camaraderie of a club.
Every dollar counts to achieving our goal of $600,000 for the 2021-2022 campaign. Achieving our goal also helps us maintain our direct services, like the 211 Information and Referral Hotline, which pairs local callers with the resources they need. Our information specialist maintains a complete database of all the services within our seven-county coverage area to pair callers with the resources they need in their communities. Our Equal Footing Shoe Fund provides a new pair of athletic shoes to any child within our coverage area that does not have appropriate footwear. Through a referral by a school administrator, counselor, or social worker, a new pair of shoes is provided directly to the child in need. Just $15 can provide a new pair of shoes to a child with worn, outgrown, or weather-inappropriate footwear. We receive calls daily from local schools to provide shoes to children who arrive at school without proper shoes.
To support our fellow southern West Virginians through the impact of United Way, you can donate safely online at unitedwayswv.org, call 304-253-2111, ext. 105, to make a secure donation, or mail your gift to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 5801. Please join us by donating today, because “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.”