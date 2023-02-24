Dan Withrow has memories of shooting pool when he was 15 years old back in the ’60s in The Sportsman Tavern. He remembers Ronceverte in its heyday, remembers watching it decline, and is now part of a driving force behind new life in town.
Dating back to the 1930s, The Sportsman Tavern is one of the oldest bars in the state and now one of the newest businesses to reopen in Ronceverte.
Withrow, along with business partner Mark Trent, bought the business in 2022, and the two spent the last eight months renovating the space while also preserving as much of the original parts as possible.
They exposed the original brick walls and tin ceilings, salvaged every part of old wood and kept the original beer cooler. They added new plumping, lighting and a new bar. The free pool table stayed and shuffleboard was added.
Trent said the goal was to create a space that was accessible to every walk of life – a hometown bar where everyone comes and knows each other. More than just that, the partners are hoping the reopening will be a catalyst for more good things to come to the little Greenbrier County town, just south of the bustling city of Lewisburg, with a population of 1,572, according to the 2020 census.
“I just feel like we could show other potential investors that this could be done in Ronceverte,” said Withrow.
As the Ronceverte Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman, Withrow is the driving force behind other renovations to the town. There are plans for a 9-hole disk golf course, a new splash pad, a putt-putt golf course and new playground equipment. There are plans for a food truck festival and a Bluegrass Festival — with the ability to block off streets for foot traffic only.
Since opening in mid-February, Withrow says the feedback from the community has been all positive.
“Everyone was truly in awe of the appearance of this place,” Withrow said.
The bar serves beer, wine and will be adding a selection of pub food and outdoor seating in the spring.
“Things like this are still obtainable in towns like this, and we’re hoping that others can dream along and also take risks,” said Trent.
