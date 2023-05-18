WASHINGTON, D.C. – AmeriCorps VISTA has issued a grant worth $1.6 million for organizations in Mullens, Morgantown, and Charleston, W.Va.
The money is going to:
- Rural Appalachian - Mullens
- Step by Step, Inc. - Charleston
- West Virginia Community Development Hub, Inc. - Charleston
- Education Alliance - Business And Community For Public Schools, Inc. - Charleston
- West Virginia University Research Corporation - Morgantown.
AmeriCorps VISTA members serve in the following community organizations: nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, colleges or universities, local government agencies, and anti-poverty projects.
