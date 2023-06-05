Surveyor, W.Va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens have announced the opening of a disc golf course at Lake Stephens' overlook in Surveyor.
The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Lake Stephens Overlook located at 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor. All are welcome to attend.
Lake Stephens' disc golf course consists of an 18-hole multi-level course, designed by Ryan Shumate. The course has two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placements ready for when the course needs a fresh layout.
