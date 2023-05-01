Charles Sellars, superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, will be the featured speaker at the 60th Anniversary Celebration dinner of the Summers County Historical Society.
The newly designated National Park, combined with the Gauley River National Recreation Area and the Bluestone Scenic River, brings 1 million visitors annually to the region, and in 2019, these visitors spent $60 million in local communities. Many of the attractions for these visitors are local historical sites.
The Historical Society dinner will be Thursday, May 18, at the McCreery Hotel at 6 p.m.
Past, present and prospective members of the Society are invited to attend and participate in the celebration of the many accomplishments of the organization during the past 60 years.
Those wishing to attend must have reservations, which can be made by calling or texting Barbara Bowling at 304-716-6430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.