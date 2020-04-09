Courtney Ansley, of Stanaford left, and her son Mason, 10, displays a message as they make a brief stop in a parade of cars past, Tammy Evans, of Beckley, home on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., Family and friends celebrated with a parade of 14 cars and two fire trucks the one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised and said, How many people can say they had their own parade?(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Parade celebrates re-birthday (WITH GALLERY)
By Michelle James The Register-Herald
As a fire engine followed by a caravan of honking well-wishers paraded by Tammy Evans’ Beckley home Wednesday evening, Shannon Barbero stood on the sidewalk holding poster boards spelling out the words she wished she could share while locked in an embrace with her mother.
“Today is the day we celebrate your life,” Barbero wrote. “It’s your re-birthday. COVID-19 tried to keep us away but I am with you every day. I’m so honored to be your donor. I had a parade in your honor. Happy first liverversary. I love you. 4-8-19.”
It wasn’t quite the way the pair had hoped to spend the first anniversary of the day Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, received half of her daughter’s liver.
But COVID-19 has forced Evans and her husband Bob to quarantine themselves, even from close family, as protecting her new liver is essential.
“Mom can’t get even the common cold, let alone this,” Barbero says, explaining it is important, particularly within the first year of the transplant, that Evans stay healthy.
Tammy Evans, of Beckley, in front of her house on Third Ave., left, and her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, wave as friends and family members drive by with poster board messages celebrating one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised with a parade of 14 cars and sirens of two fire trucks. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shannon Barbero. of prosperity, displays a message for her mom, Tammy Evans, of Beckley in front of her moms house on Third Ave., celebrating one year anniversary Barbero donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprise with a parade of cars displaying messages and the sirens of two fire trucks. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shannon Barbero. of prosperity, displays a message for her mom, Tammy Evans, of Beckley in front of her moms house on Third Ave., celebrating one year anniversary Barbero donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprise with a parade of cars displaying messages and the sirens of two fire trucks. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Tammy Evans, of Beckley, in front of her house on corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., watches a fire truck passes her home with a parade of cars not far behiind displaying signs celebrating one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised with a parade of 14 cars displaying messages and the sirens of two fire trucks. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Two fire trucks along with 14 cars with friends and family members, paraded past Tammy Evans, of Beckley, house on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., displaying signs celebrating one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised to be recognized this way for the anniiversary. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Courtney Ansley, of Stanaford left, and her son Mason, 10, displays a message as they make a brief stop in a parade of cars past, Tammy Evans, of Beckley, home on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., Family and friends celebrated with a parade of 14 cars and two fire trucks the one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised and said, How many people can say they had their own parade? (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Trish Freemans, left, and her son Cayson, 9, of Beckley, displays a message as they make a brief stop in a parade of cars past, Tammy Evans, of Beckley, home on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., Family and friends celebrated with a parade of 14 cars and two fire trucks the one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised and said, how many people can say they had their own parade? (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Vehicles displaying messages make a brief stop at, Tammy Evans, of Beckley, home on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., Family and friends celebrated with a parade of 14 cars and two fire trucks the one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised and said, How many people can say they had their own parade? (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Anita Allen, of Beckley, displays a message as she passes in a parade of cars past Tammy Evans, of Beckley, home on the corner of, Park Ave. and Third Ave., Family and friends celebrated with a parade of 14 cars and two fire trucks the one year anniversary of her daughter, Shannon Barbero, of Prosperity, donating half her liver to save her mothers life. Evans, who suffered from NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, stood her distance because of COVID-19, was surprised and said, How many people can say they had their own parade? (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
So not only were their plans for a girls’ trip scrapped, but the best friends, who found their way into each other’s hospital beds after the transplant, haven’t been within 6 feet in more than a month.
“We see each other at a distance,” says Barbero, who shops for her mom and stepdad, disinfecting their bags with Lysol before she drops them off. “She’ll stand at the door of the house and I’ll stand on the sidewalk and we’ll talk that way. And we FaceTime.”
Evans, who says she feels like a new person since the transplant, expected to spend to spend a quiet evening inside Wednesday.
But then the honking began.
“I was very surprised and overwhelmed,” she says of the caravan that included two firetrucks and 14 cars, each bearing its own sign. “How many people can say they had their own parade?
“That was awesome.”
And both women say they look forward to the day they can be together and celebrate as planned.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Shannon,” Evans says. “She’s my best friend.”