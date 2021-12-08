Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 7, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Recently, I’ve tuned in to how often we criticize others and fail totally in looking for their good traits. I’m guilty myself, and I don’t like it.
I mentioned it to a teacher friend who shared the following story with me.
One day a teacher gave her students an unusual assignment. She asked them to list the names of all their classmates. Using two sheets of paper, they were to leave a space between each name.
The teacher then instructed them to think of the nicest thing they could say about each of their classmates and write that thought down beside each student’s name.
After collecting the papers, the teacher wrote down the name of each student and listed what everyone else had said about that person.
The following week, she gave every student a copy of her list and watched as students responded to the comments of their classmates.
“Really,” one whispered. “I never knew that I mean anything to anyone.” Another student said, “Wow!, I didn’t know others liked me so much.”
The teacher noticed a major difference in that particular class. Students started treating one another better, class disruptions decreased, and she looked forward to spending time with this group of students.
Years later, one of those students joined the military and died in service to his country. The teacher attended the funeral. As she passed by his coffin, one of his fellow soldiers came up and asked, “Were you Mark’s math teacher?” She nodded, “Yes.”
“Mark talked about you a lot,” the young man said.
Mark’s parents approached the teacher and showed her a frayed, well-worn piece of paper neatly folded into a small rectangle. “They found this on Mark’s body. He had kept it with him always. We thought you would like to see it and know the impact it had on his life,” the father said.
It was the list of credits from his classmates from that assignment years ago.
Other classmates at the funeral moved in closer, and many admitted they had kept their copies as well.
“When I’m depressed and feeling down on myself, I get this out and read it,” one woman said. “It makes me realize I do have value, and that I do matter to other people, whether they say so or not.”
I sat down and made a list of some of the people I tend to criticize. I listed as many positive things about each one as I could. The little exercise started a new section of my daily journal. I’ve continued to add names and qualities I admire.
Guess what? I’m not criticizing people as much. I’m holding my tongue more, and I’m taking a moment to try to think of something good to say instead.
Not only do I feel better toward other people. I feel better about myself.
This might be a great assignment for couples, friends or co-workers. It’s a great way to focus our attention on the value and good contributions others make in our lives.
If you’ve found yourself a little too critical lately, this is a great time to take out a piece of paper and use a pen to change your attitude.