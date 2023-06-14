beckley, w.va. – Local LGBTQ+ community members and allies will hold an open discussion regarding issues important to them on Friday, June 16, at Vinyl Tracks, 345 Prince St., Beckley, beginning at 6 p.m.
Topics of discussion will include business development and growth, proposed bills before state and national legislators that may potentially impact diversity, equity, and inclusion, and concerns about grievance politics and performance activism.
Participating on the panel are Andrew Schneider, executive director, Fairness WV; Meghan Rutherford, mental health professional, Beautiful Minds Counseling Center, LLC; Rev. Dr. Susan Claytor, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Sasha Cantley, ally and small business owner.
According to Schneider, the panel discussion is an opportunity to gain understanding and open lines of communication on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community.
Clint Blunt, owner of Vinyl Tracks, will serve as moderator.
