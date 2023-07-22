“Nature’s story” – an exhibit of paintings by Belinda Armstrong – opened at the Paine Gallery at the Bluefield Arts Center on July 21 and runs through Aug. 18.
Armstrong lives in Vienna, W.Va., where she creates art inspired by the natural beauty of her home state. She is a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with Certification in Art Education.
After spending 25 years teaching at public and private schools in the state, she now devotes herself full time to her work as an artist.
Ahe is a member of the Pastel Society of America, but also works in acrylic, oil, and mixed media. Armstrong’s work has been exhibited throughout the region including a notable one woman show, “Belinda Brooks Armstrong: Past & Present Works” at the Parkersburg Art Center.
The Paine Gallery will be open for the exhibit on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. The art displayed will be available for purchase.
The gallery is on the first floor of the Bluefield Arts Center at 500 Bland Street in downtown Bluefield.
The exhibits is made possible by the The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is a non-profit organization which has as its mission using the arts to create opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to managing the Paine Gallery, BARC owns and operates the historic Granada Theater.
