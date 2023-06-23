Want to paint and sip, have some fun, and support worthy causes?
Join the Beckley Woman’s Club for a “Pink Flamingo” paint and sip party on Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Woman’s Club will provide all of the supplies needed to paint two pretty pink flamingos chosen by art teacher Alyssa Shea, who teaches art at Park Middle School.
Price to attend is $30 or $25 for seniors and students, which covers all supplies.
The price also helps fund service projects the Woman’s Club supports. Participants can BYOB – bringing the beverage of your choice, from milk to cola to your favorite legal beverage for ages 21 and up.The Woman’s Club will serve coffee and water and provide a blender. Chips and dip will be served.
The Beckley Woman’s Club contributes to a variety of organizations in the area ranging from AWAY to Harmony’s Breath, from One Voice to Oxford House. Events such as these help fund these contributions.
Only 35 spots are available. Seats must be reserved in advance by emailing the GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club at beckleywomansclub@gmail.com, or by calling 304-228-1852.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.