Q: I have a pain in my lower left abdomen and my doctor checked an ultrasound of my stomach and said there is nothing wrong, but I still have a lot of pain when I lie down and the pain goes down between my inner leg area. It feels like it is in my abdomen and it is not going away. What else could it be?
A: If the pain is radiating to your inner groin area, then it may be your hip that is causing the pain and not your abdomen. Often times, arthritis or bursitis in your hip can cause a radiating pain that radiates to your inner groin area and it can seem like it is coming from your abdomen. Bursitis of the hip is a pain that is felt when you lie on the affected hip and can be felt when you press on that area of the hip. Severe arthritis of the hip can also be the culprit. I would recommend that you see your health care provider and see if this is the cause of your pain.
Q: I am a 41-year-old male and I do not have any real medical problems that I am aware of. My wife is concerned that I am not interested in having sex with her anymore and it is causing a strain in our relationship. She thinks that I am not interested in her anymore and it is causing us to fight. I am too embarrassed to tell her that I simply am not able to "perform" like I was when I was 20 years old anymore. I don’t know if it is because I am tired from work or if there is something wrong with me.
A: This is a sensitive topic with many men, no matter what age you are, and I often ask patients at any age if this is an issue because it is more common than you may think. We are actually seeing more young men with testosterone deficiency these days and this may be part of your concern. You may need to have some lab work done. Early diabetes or hypertension can also cause problems and if you have not seen a doctor in some time, you should be screened for these diseases. Intimacy with your wife is a normal part of any relationship and is important to discuss and should be addressed and is nothing to be embarrassed about. Also, some men will try to drink alcohol in order to "relax" and this can actually make the situation worse. So, avoid alcohol and talk to your doctor and bring your wife with you so that you both can discuss your concerns because it is important for any healthy relationship.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good weekend and remember to give donations to your local food banks.