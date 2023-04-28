As difficult as it can be, and as frustrating as it was, and as much as one may hate to admit it, there were many positive things to come out of the pandemic.
In the face of crisis, people were forced, in some cases, to look at circumstances differently and find new ways of getting the job done. Mindsets shifted and values changed.
It was no different for David and Cyndie Chinn.
“We definitely appreciate now versus pre-pandemic,” said David, “because we just took it all for granted. What we have now, we appreciate.”
Like so many others whose businesses shut down, whose loved ones lost jobs, and whose lives were turned upside down, the Chinns also were hit by the sudden closure of their businesses and the loss of Cyndie’s job.
At the time, the Chinns owned L.A. East Fitness and Health Eatz.
“We’ve owned this gym for 23 years now, and for 20 years we’ve struggled,” David said.
Until the impacts of the pandemic forced them to let go and let God take care of things.
You may remember their story first published in The Register-Herald in October of 2020, and it was a story of utter despair that would ultimately become a part of their American dream.
At the urging of friends, David and Cyndie became Realtors, which turned out to be a good decision.
According to Cyndie, it represented a big shift.
“I had lost my job, and here came unemployment. I didn’t know what to do. Then, here came the real estate idea from my best friend, and we just jumped in,” she shared.
“For two years the real estate market was so hot,” tells David. “Now, with higher interest rates, the cream rises to the top and you must work for it. But, in those two years, Realtors, appraisers, and banks all made money.”
In their short time as Realtors, the Chinns have ranked seventh in overall sales in 2021 and second in overall sales for 2022 out of 160 Beckley Board of Realtor members.
The grass didn’t grow under David’s feet either. He quickly knew that he wanted to become a broker as well.
“Two years and 42 days later, we opened Altruist Realty Group on Dec. 14, 2022.”
And the transformation didn’t stop there.
Since the first article The Register-Herald published, their businesses are booming.
David says, “We’ve been 100 percent blessed. We are doing so well in the gym and in Altruist.”
L.A. East now has over 600 members, more than double what they were at their lowest point.
“We have never had that many members.”
Cindy points out, “We just turned to God. We asked, ‘If you put us on that path and we’ll do it.’ It turned out to be the biggest blessing ever.”
The gym
The one thing David has noticed since reopening LA East during the pandemic is that his clientele is different.
“It’s a lot of young people that we never had. We have a clientele that has really grown our business.”
David points to how things have changed.
“When everyone opened back up, businesses like Walmart are not 24 hours anymore. Our competition, one of them, is not 24 hours anymore. They used to fight for your business. I don’t see that anymore.”
According to Cyndie, it was challenging to reopen because they were unsure what was going to happen.
“It was taking this leap of faith to open business back up and that people will come, to a gym, and gyms have germs. It was terrifying. But they came in droves. It was business we hadn’t seen in years, new members and old members.”
The Chinns agree it wasn’t anything they did. It was just the whole pandemic itself.
Cyndie says, “It did open people’s eyes. ‘Maybe I need to take better care of myself.’ That’s really what brought new faces to the gym. God forbid what was on the horizon. They wanted to take care of themselves. They are still here, and they have taken their health seriously this time.”
David attributes some of the increase to their consistency, too.
“We’re the same. We haven’t raised our rate in 23 years,” he said. “It all goes back to trusting God with everything we do.”
The real estate company
One of the first things David will tell you when you meet for the first time is, “Helping you helps others.” The other thing you might hear is that philanthropist is a synonym for the word altruist.
He tells his story like this: “There are things that come from your mind and there are things that come from your heart. For all those years things came from my mind.”
But he and Cyndee agreed, come what may, they were going to give back to the community.
Living up to their personal commitment, the Chinns give back to the community a portion of their commission for every single transaction they make.
“When you make a donation, it’s from money earned. You don’t just make money. It’s people that you make money from as a business. So how do you give back to those people that affect and that are indeed supporting your business?”
Through David and Cyndie’s commitment, they ask each client to pick a charity of their choice.
“Much of the time the client doesn’t know until the end,” says David.
It’s a win-win-win. When the client learns about a donation being made in their name, they tell a friend. The charity is blessed by donations.
“We know after every transaction we make; we don’t have to worry if we’re doing our part. We’re doing our part,” he explained.
Cyndie agrees, “Since starting, the blessings continue to come just because we have vowed to give back. We’re trying to make each transaction have a purpose and to give to others. We have stayed extremely busy.”
If a client doesn’t choose one, they default to United Way or the Raleigh County Humane Society.
Giving out of their abundance goes beyond the donation from their commission.
Altruist offers the lowest listing rate around, according to David.
“Whether it was a $20,000 home or $1 million home, everyone pays the same rate. You don’t have to worry that someone got a better rate than you.”
He also claims that his agents are paid “higher than anyone in the area.”
“Because we were agents and we worked hard, we know a big cut of the percentage goes to the broker,” he said. “We don’t do that.”
The American dream
“It was a hard reset on life. For the people that are not wanting to work, family is more important than work and I get that,” David said. “But we still have, in my opinion, the American dream, and that is how you get to it. You do certain things that sacrifice family time, but it was a reset for Cyndie and me. By turning everything over to God it really has made a big difference in our life. It comes from the heart.
“Look at Altruist; we lowered our rates. While everyone else is blaming the pandemic, in our two companies we made it less, but volume will overcome getting everything up front at a high price.”
The couple looks for ways to make things better by leaving something better than they found it.
“We need to continue to give back; that is something that won’t end. That is what Altruist mission is built around, giving back,” said Cyndie.
This week, the Chinns opened another new company, Cash For Homes, to help people who need money quickly.
“We close in seven days. There are people that don’t want to go through the closing; they don’t want to go through the appraisal. They just want to sell. They may have lost their job and need to move,” said David.
For Cyndie, what strikes her the most when she looks back on the last almost three years is how different it would have been if they didn’t have a positive mindset.
“We didn’t let that happen. We were going to deal with this and find a way out of this and thank God that we did because of the what-ifs if we haven’t acted.
“You got to have faith and you got to be positive. Sometimes you got to take that leap, get out of that comfort zone because that’s all you can do,” Cyndie said.
“The American Dream,” David said. “If you want it, you must go get it.”
