Do you have Grant as a friend? If you don't, you may want to look into getting Grant as a friend. Grant is a very good friend and a very giving friend. Grant cares very much about his community and the people within the community and wants to do anything he can to help. Our friend Grant works for the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Our friend Grant also just gave away $203,475 to agency partners within a seven-county coverage area! Now wouldn’t you like Grant as a friend?
If you haven’t figured it out yet, the United Way of Southern West Virginia just allocated “grant” funding in the amount of $203,475.00 to 25 agency partners through the UWSWV Reinvestment Committee. These grants go to nonprofits throughout Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer, and McDowell counties. The money ranges anywhere from a $2,500 grant to $17,500 in grants and goes to support programs such as food pantries, education, financial assistance, housing, supervised visitation, vehicle maintenance, substance abuse, baby needs, and much, much more.
All the organizations that applied for the grants went through a strict vetting process in which each organization was carefully analyzed by the Board of Directors. Board members were made aware of the organization, why the funds were required, and in most cases inspected the facilities and the operations of the organizations. After much deliberation and discussion, the Board of Directors then voted on how best to allocate the funding. While it was a tough decision, we believe that every organization left satisfied with their slice of the pie.
The opportunity to provide funding to nonprofits in the southern West Virginia community is the lifeblood that drives the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Knowing that all the fundraising and hard work goes toward supporting organizations that meet the needs of so many in so many ways makes all of it worthwhile.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia would like to personally thank everybody who helped to make this possible. The community support has been outstanding. So many people donated, volunteered, and participated and that has not gone unnoticed. We know the past couple of years have been tough on everybody, but it seems like tough times forge tough people and that is truly the case with the people of southern West Virginia.
Despite this wonderful opportunity to give back to our community, our work here is not yet finished. Funds raised during our 2020/2021 campaign supported the grants recently awarded. To continue our support for 2023, during our 2021/2022 campaign, we need your help today. Our theme throughout the past year has been “change doesn’t happen alone” and that could not ring more true. We still need your support and so does this community. If you would be interested in supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can contact us at 304-253-2111, visit us at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, visit our website at unitedwayswv.com or mail to us at PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.