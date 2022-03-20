Our Daily Bread is right at home

princeton – What was once a family home recently became a new neighborhood attraction offering homemade baked goods and other foods to the community.
Our Daily Bread on High Street opened for business March 5. Kenya Kadjo owns the bakery and restaurant with her husband, Edgar, and her parents John and Myria Rucker.
“Well, I’ve always loved to cook. Me and my family, we love to cook and this is my home that I grew up in, and my parents still own this home and so I just decided that we’d try to open a business and see if it worked,” she said.
“We do a lot of baked goods. I make my own bread. I make everything from scratch; we have a daily special. We started Saturday and we had a pulled pork plate, and we had a pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and cole slaw,” Kenya Kadjo said. “So every day, we have a special. Today we have pinto beans, cornbread, cole slaw and onions on the side. Good home cooking.”
Our Daily Bread has started making pepperoni and cheese rolls along with other baked goods.
“We make cinnamon rolls from scratch, cornflake candies, a lot of the traditional things that I grew up eating, my parents would be eating. We had bread pudding yesterday,” she said. “It’s definitely our own recipes that have been passed down to us.”
The community’s reception to having a new business has been good. Word of it has spread mostly by word of mouth and social media. Our Daily Bread has seen about 30 people a day come through the door.
“A great start for us. We’re really hoping that it’s going to be positive for this neighborhood,” Kenya Kadja said. “My parents bought this house, I think it was 1985. We’ve owned this house that long and we’ve done a total renovation. It was three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, dining room and bathroom; and so we opened up and expanded and now we have a kitchen back there, a storage room and an office, and this is our lobby.”
The business just has takeout orders now, but there are plans for seating.