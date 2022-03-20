The other day one of the employees in my office was talking to me about how she had just gotten done doing a class where she had to write a grant proposal for her master’s degree. She said it was one of the most grueling classes that she had to take and had no idea the level of complexity and research involved in writing a grant. This shocked and surprised me and I prayed that I never had a client come to me to ask for help with applying for a grant.
That was until this week when the executive director superior of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Trena Dacal, sent me the grant application for 2023.
Our process is simple for organizations who have the required information ready at hand. If you have recent financial information at hand and a bit of time, then I highly recommend completing the grant application for the United Way of Southern West Virginia for 2023.
The grant application for 2023 will come available on March 28 and will close on May 20. The application can be accessed by visiting the United Way of Southern West Virginia online at https://unitedwayswv.org/grants/. If you have a 501(c)3 non-profit that has been in operation for at least two years, then completing the application and potentially securing funding for your organization will not be in vain.
Once the applications are submitted, they will be apportioned out to the board members who will work in teams to review the applications. The review process entails evaluating each application to ensure that each organization that has applied meets all the criteria for receiving funding through the United Way of Southern West Virginia. On top of reviewing the applications, the board members will also conduct site visits. These site visits will involve making sure that each organization is up to code and that the organization operates in the way that is indicated in the application. If the board believes that they require more information on the applicant organization, then further interviews may be conducted. Once the board believes that they have a thorough understanding of the organization, they will then come together to discuss in detail why an organization should or should not receive a grant from the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Finally, the board will vote to approve funding, and those organizations who are approved will be contacted.
It should be noted that not every 501(c)3 non-profit program will be considered for the grants. Specifically, the United Way of Southern West Virginia is looking for organizations that align with their mission of improved health, education, and financial stability. Funding requests that will not be considered are recreation or youth sports leagues or complexes, parks or recreation, libraries, foundations, salaries or benefits, capital improvements, religious organizations, or governmental entities.
If you or your organization would be interested in receiving a grant from the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can visit them online at unitedwayswv.org, call them at 304-253-2111, visit them at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, or mailing them at PO Box 546 Beckley, WV 25801.