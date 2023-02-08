Today’s column lands on a busy week. Besides the regular event hubbub, we also have Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl. I know this means that many of you have plans already, but I’m here to help you fill any of your free time with quality entertainment. This week, I have broken it down day by day for you, so there are no excuses to be bored.
FRIDAY, Feb. 10 — Jay Milam will be playing the Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at the Axe Hole in Beckley from 7 - 10 p.m. Blacklight axe throwing also starts at 7 p.m. Jay asks that you please throw your axes at the provided targets, and not at the entertainment.
Thomas Danley is performing a solo show at the Rusted Musket in Mullens. The menu here is very unique and delicious, and Thomas goes on stage at 9 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals are playing at Calacino’s in Beckley from 8 - 11 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 11 — Whiskey & Wine will be performing at Winterplace from 1 - 4 p.m. Grab you a meal at the Snowdrift Lounge and check out this duo. A bit of comedy mixed in with some great music is great entertainment that’s warm for the soul.
Retro Reset at the Crossroads Mall is having a Funko Pops Show starting at 11 a.m. You can expect to see lots of rare and collectible pops at this one. The last show had pops selling from $5 - $750, so come prepared to buy, sell, or trade. It’s only $15 for a table, so call them up to reserve yours today.
Jay Milam will be in Fayetteville at the Southside Junction. He hits the Taphouse stage from 7 - 9 p.m.
Tamarack has a unique blend of humor and music planned at 6 p.m. with DPWV. This is a dueling piano show that you might need to call and reserve seats for. This is promised to be a high-energy show that will be fun for both singles and couples.
SUNDAY, Feb. 12 — You can celebrate Super Bowl Sunday at Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville starting at 5 p.m. Free party food will be provided for you to enjoy with your drink specials. The folks at Maggie’s believe that Super Bowl Sunday and the following Monday should be national holidays, and they plan to celebrate accordingly.
You can also watch the big game just across the bridge at Chetty’s. They will be serving up a special menu, with fan-favorite appetizers, boneless and bone-in wings, salads, and a kid’s menu. Drink specials include $3 seltzers, $15 craft beer pitchers, and more. The game starts at 6:30 p.m., but they will be opening at 4 p.m. for all your pre-game needs.
If you plan to watch your favorite team in the Pineville area, drop into Traveler’s Roadhouse. Happy hour is from 5 - 7 p.m. with $8 margaritas, $3 pints, as well as deals on pitchers and buckets. They will also be featuring 75 cent wings and $10 loaded nachos. The Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Potato at the Roadhouse is a meal of its own you need to try. It’s a big, fluffy tater, stuffed and overflowing with tender Philly meat, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese. I may have gained a pound just writing about it.
MONDAY, Feb. 13 — El Mariachi in Beaver is holding a cancer fundraiser for Ashley Byrge from 5 - 9 p.m. Clinton Scott will be performing live for this event, and El Mariachi will be donating 20 percent of all sales to help with Ashley’s battle. There will also be several great items being raffled off at this event. If you plan on going out to eat this week, here’s your chance to take in some great music, win something, and be part of a noble cause at the same time.
TUESDAY, Feb. 14 — It’s Valentine’s Day, and if you plan to celebrate with a romantic dinner out, consider keeping it local. Those big chain eateries are going to grind on with or without you, but locally owned restaurants count on us. Tip your wait staff, tip your bartenders, and keep your money circulating in the community.
Every Tuesday is Trivia Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. It’s free to play, with prizes to the top three teams, and it all starts at 7 p.m. You should always expect the unexpected at this one, and it would make for a hilarious Valentine’s Day date.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15 — Every Wednesday is general knowledge Trivia Night at A Quarter Short in Beaver. This one is hosted by Mike Blackburn and loads of fun. AQS is just a few doors up the sidewalk from Kroger, and this one also starts at 7 p.m.
If trivia isn’t your thing, every Wednesday is also Wing It Night at Foster’s in Beckley. Expect 75 cent wings, drink specials, a live DJ, and even a “name that tune” game for free drinks. Every Wednesday will also include a food special that isn’t on the regular menu. You can follow their Facebook page to keep up, but this Wednesday it will be chicken tacos.
So, between football and romance this week, make some time for something local and something new. Throw an axe, play some trivia, or just try a new venue and eat a little too much. I dare you. Email me afterward and let me know how it went. You can reach me at events@register-herald.com, and I will see you all next Thursday.
