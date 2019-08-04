Question:
I am a new diabetic and I have to take insulin. I went to my doctor and she told me that I have to take two different kinds of insulin. Then she wrote me two prescriptions and told me that the slow-acting one I have to take three times a day after I check my sugar and the long-acting one I take at night. It is very confusing to me. I was too embarrassed to ask her more questions about it. What is the difference between the two, and why can’t I just take one of them?
Answer:
The reason we prescribe two types of insulin is that we are trying to mimic the body’s normal response to elevated sugar. Long-acting insulin is usually prescribed once a day because it lasts 24 hours in the body and does not have a time when it peaks. Short-acting insulin normally works within 30 minutes and lasts about 4-6 hours in the body, so it brings sugar levels down quickly. This is why short-acting insulin is used 2-3 times a day and often used in a sliding scale format, where you check your sugar and then use the amount of short insulin based on your sugar level. It is important that your sugar is a steady level throughout the day and does not fluctuate too high or too low.
Question:
I want to eat healthier, but I do not have a lot of extra money to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. What are some ways to eat healthy on a budget?
Answer:
Eating healthy does not mean you have to buy everything organic or fresh. You can buy some frozen vegetables and canned fruit, and this can last longer than fresh produce. You can also look for recipes online that substitute high-carbohydrate dishes with lower options. Some common examples are using cauliflower instead of potatoes for mashed potatoes or using zucchini as the pasta for lasagna recipes. Portion control is a big reason for weight gain, so remember to watch your portions. Drinking water is the best way to hydrate, and buying drinks with other products in it is a waste of money. I would recommend spending money on healthy food rather than fancy, diet drinks. Frozen diet food is also not recommended because they are high in salt and offer very little nutrition.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Remember to watch your portions and don’t eat too many sweets.