Christopher Nolan is one of the few filmmakers who enjoy true creative freedom thanks to the sustained success of his production studio, Syncopy Inc. Along with other legends such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, Nolan is a cerebral storyteller who tells the kind of stories he’s wanted to tell his whole life.
With 2023’s “Oppenheimer,” much like the titular scientist behind the Manhattan Project, Nolan has assembled an all-star cast of actors to help aid him in his most important endeavor ever.
Starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” is a film less focused on the effects of a nuclear bomb’s blast and more focused with the domination that underscores possessing such power. A simple plot description wouldn’t suffice here; there are three interwoven narratives from three distinct points in time that all intersect at the finale. There’s the Manhattan Project segment that underscores Oppenheimer’s importance to the nation, his battle with his own government as an accused communist spy and, finally, Oppenheimer’s struggles within the scientific community.
All three of these intertwined narratives flash back and forth and may be a bit disorienting at certain times. There’s also some pacing fatigue as the film is three hours long and this constant back-and-forth shuffling between locations, characters and time periods can be jarring. The momentum toward the bomb launch is executed with tremendous anticipation and tension, but it feels more like a climax of a traditional film whereas there is still another hour of epilogue left.
There’s been a tremendous amount of anticipation for how Nolan would produce a realistic nuclear explosion without the use of CGI ,and he delivers in the most cinematic way possible. Not only do you see the blast, in a beautiful display of blinding brilliance, you then hear the booming thunder before being blown back by what seems to be a shock wave in the movie theater. This one scene is an example of how you cannot Youtube a moment to feel its impact. Sometimes it takes a movie theater experience to elevate a scene to the artistry that the director intended.
Much is made in the film of the quantum mechanics that underscore the physics of the Manhattan Project, and “Oppenheimer” operates in much the same way.
The symbolism is thick throughout, like the wave/particle duality that is Oppenheimer’s public and private life, or how the narrative can operate as a metaphor for both the encroachment of authoritarianism into science or the impact of transformational technology on the world. This is Christopher Nolan’s most important work, but it’s not because of a lack of CGI but because of how relevant the symbolism is to our age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.