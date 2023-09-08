The National Coal Heritage Area Authority is bringing the one-woman musical “Mother Jones in Heaven” to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
“Mother Jones in Heaven,” a musical by Si Kahn, is on tour nationwide, reminding audiences of how powerful one person can be in service to the betterment of others.
Vivian Nesbitt (“Breaking Bad,” “The Night Shift,” “Longmire,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Off-Broadway” and more) portrays Mary Harris “Mother Jones” with musical accompaniment by John Dillon (“Art of the Song” Syndicated Radio) in this rousing musical about the infamous labor organizer who led the charge for better working conditions and fair pay for miners, mill workers and child laborers.
Mother Jones was dubbed “The Most Dangerous Woman in America” because, at the crook of her little finger, she could get 8,000 men to walk out on strike, said a West Virginia prosecutor.
Also known as the Miners’ Angel for her work during the WV Mine Wars, Mother Jones worked throughout West Virginia as well as across the country.
This one-woman performance with 12 songs has one foot in the folk tradition of storytelling and acoustic guitars, and the other in the true American art of musical theater.
Kahn has worked over 50 years as a professional civil rights, labor and community organizer and musician, touring and recording with such artists as Pete Seeger.
Known for their work on the nationally syndicated public radio program “Art of the Song,” Nesbitt and Kahn bring their combined gifts to the stage. Dillon’s musical skills are highlighted on guitar, harmonica and harmony. They will be joined on stage by multi-instrumentalist and two-time Grammy nominee Marcy Marxer.
Tickets are $15 per person and available on Eventbrite or for cash at the door.
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is located at 403 Neville St. in Beckley.
