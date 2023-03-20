“James and the Giant Peach” has been delighting families for decades.
Many will know the children’s novel written in 1961; even more will know the Disney film from 1996. Now the stage production is coming to Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most recognizable and quirky stories, the musical follows James as he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach and launches him into a journey beyond his wildest imagination. Joining him is a band of singing insects as they ride the peach across the ocean toward an unlikely family bond.
Ali Wills, a senior in her final GVT Education Program production, plays Spiker, one of James’s aunts who propels him to finding the magical peach.
“Audiences will enjoy the theme of community and found-family,” says Wills. “‘James and the Giant Peach’ has such a funny way of going about it where audiences experience the heartwarming theme while still laughing at the funny songs and dances.”
Directed by Jacob Masters, “James and the Giant Peach” will also bring some unique twists to the stage that go beyond the original story.
“It has challenged us to grow and think outside the box,” said Wills. “We want to think about unique ways to make the story personal to us and our theater.”
“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” will open at GVT on March 23 and run through April 1. Tickets are $17 for general seating, $15 for seniors, and $13 for students. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization’s history, visit the theater’s website: www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.
