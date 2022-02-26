It was March 12, 2020, the last day I attended in-person class. I remember sitting in biology class, eighth period, waiting patiently for the bell to ring. “See you tomorrow,” I said to my teacher as I walked out the door, as if everything would be the same the next day. The next day is when it all happened, the world began shutting down, and I started my new school experience.
For me, I try to think of my last two years in virtual school as something different, not something bad. Sure, I have missed out on a lot of the most classic high school experiences such as school dances and hallway drama, but I’ve also gained a few new ones too, like being able to feast on home-cooked meals on the daily, and spend more quality time with my family.
I have always been the girl who fancied great food, and it was to my parents’ surprise that I never liked a Pop Tart or a Go-Gurt growing up. So, as one can probably guess, I wasn’t all that keen on school lunches (except maybe on pepperoni roll day). Now don’t call me snobbish just yet, I have come around on some Velveeta, but I’d almost always rather have some real beans and cheese instead. Good food is one of the many things that make my life go round, and home-cooked meals have definitely made virtual school a win for me.
After my morning classes, I can smell the sensational aromas of lunch filling the kitchen. Fresh bacon and eggs, with spinach picked straight from the high tunnel? Who could ask for more? It definitely beats a school lunch, if you know what I mean.
From eating home-cooked lunches in front of the fire, and taking a mid-morning break to watch “The Price is Right,” virtual school definitely has its perks. While it has turned me somewhat feral, in the sense that I cannot for the life of my legs wear blue jeans anymore, virtual school has given me a whole different experience, for which I’m grateful The extra time that I’m getting to spend with family before I go off and spread my wings at college has been the real benefit, and the great food has just been an added bonus.
I’m told that I had better savor these meals because next year, I’ll miss them.
