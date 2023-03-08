It’s another full week of events, and I have crammed as many as I could into one place for you. As usual, I could never cover them all, but I have highlighted some that I didn’t want you to miss. I’m starting with a few venues that never let us down when it comes to things to do.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has three days of live entertainment lined up for you. The weekend kicks off with Jeffrey Wayne on Friday, March 10. Then on Saturday, March 11, Jonathan Sartin & Gerald Potts take the stage. Both of these shows are scheduled from 6 - 9 p.m., and neither will disappoint. The WGB will keep the stage occupied for a third day in a row with Jonah Carden on Sunday, March 12. Jonah is easily one of the most talented folks around, and this one is scheduled from 3 - 6 p.m.
The WGB strives to host entertainment for everyone, and on Wednesday, March 15, they have an event planned for the artsy crowd. Create your own masterpiece at the Paint & Sip event from 6 - 8 p.m. For only $35 per person, all materials are included for this beginner-friendly class. You will receive step-by-step instructions to paint your own Tree of Life on a 16” x 20” canvas. This class is designed for adults and kids over 12.
So whether you choose a music show or an art event, grab something delicious from the kitchen and try an award-winning beer while you enjoy all the WGB has to offer.
Calacino’s in Beckley is another venue that keeps the music scene alive by promising local talent at least twice a week. Friday, March 10, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin are back on the big stage. Victor told me he was hesitant to describe Boogie Chillin as a blues band, and I get that, because they can play just about anything the crowd wants at the drop of a hat. That’s likely why they can draw a crowd and fill a dance floor so easily.
Calacino’s has a special treat lined up for you on Saturday, March 11, and if you follow the local music lineups, you are really going to appreciate this one. The talented Krista Hughes has played solo shows all over the area, but for this one, she will be bringing in reinforcements and performing with an all new band. With the likes of Jimmy Pino on lead guitar, Jason Brown on bass, and Tommy Chapell on drums, any local music fan should be excited to see what they have cooked up. Both of the above shows start at 8 p.m., and you may want to grab a table early for either one.
Besides two nights of live music, Calacino’s also offers free trivia every Tuesday, karaoke on Wednesdays, and a delicious menu every single day.
Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael will be playing in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium on Thursday, March 9. Hailed as one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing, this is one you won’t want to miss. Judy has a technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. This is an opportunity to see world class entertainment right here at home. It all starts at 7:30 p.m., and you can get your tickets from beckleyconcerts.com.
I know I have some foodie readers out there, so here’s one for you. On Saturday, March 11, Tamarack begins a Culinary Demo Series from 10 a.m. until noon. This first installment will feature the health benefits of soups and stocks. Learn the basics as Chef Gustart demonstrates pureed soups, chunky soups, chowders, and seasonal soups. It’s only $10 to attend this valuable demo, or $49 to take in the entire series. Visit Tamarack on Facebook for the schedule of more to come, including salads, party planning, meats, and many more.
On Friday, March 10, the Untrained Professionals will be performing in Fayetteville at the Southside Junction Taphouse from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. These two never put on the same show twice and are constantly adding new material to their sets. The food is top shelf to say the least, so this is a win/win choice.
Foster’s Main Street Tavern in Beckley has a great show scheduled for Saturday, March 11. Tucker Riggleman and the Cheap Dates with GLDN and Bottle and Bride will be hitting the stage at 9 p.m. T.R. and the Cheap Dates book themselves as “twang rock born in WV.” I have to agree with that description, and after listening to the rest of these musicians, I can guarantee this is going to be a great show.
Foster’s also started Wing It Wednesdays last month, and that event is already growing. Wings are only 75 cents and there is a live DJ playing anything the crowd wants to hear from 5 - 9 p.m. Foster’s will even feature a special food item added to the menu each week, and on March 15 it will be pork tacos. You might walk in to see some head banging, or you might end up line dancing. You never know, so go “wing it” and see.
On Saturday, March 11, Whiskey & Wine will be in Fayetteville at the Freefolk Brewery. If you haven’t checked out this duo, this is the time and venue to do so. Try a delicious craft beer, but hold on to it, because Jessica Hypes and Josh Winebrenner will certainly have you laughing. This show is scheduled from 7 - 9 p.m.
Every Sunday is Team Trivia night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing, and March 12 will be no exception. Grab your friends, test your smarts, and make sure to come hungry. Trivia is from 6 - 8 p.m. and the full menu will be available with plenty of drink options to wash it all down.
If you don’t feel your smartest on Sundays, you can also test your general knowledge on any given Wednesday at A Quarter Short in Beaver. Mike Blackburn hosts Trivia Night there from 7 - 9 p.m. every week, and he has it down to an art. It’s free to play, and AQS gives away prizes to the top placing teams. Drop in and show Mike what you got, but be careful, because teams that show up often become regulars.
The Pikeview Lounge & Sports Bar is celebrating you gals with jobs this week with Working Women’s Wednesday, on March 15. Drop in from 5 - 8 p.m. for drink specials, and meet some of the other enterprising ladies from the area.
So what are you going to do this week? Paint a picture? See your favorite band? Take in a new band? Learn to cook something? Whatever you choose to do, order something new off the menu, try a beer you have never heard of, and then let me know how it went. Email me at events@register-herald.com, and keep yourself entertained until you join me again next Thursday.
