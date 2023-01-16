Beckley Parks and Recreation Department, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the Raleigh County Historical Society will hold a joint ceremony at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Crossroads Mall to dedicate memorial signage for what once was the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport.
From 1937 until 1952, Beckley-Mount Hope Airport, the area’s first major commercial airfield, operated in Skelton, managed by aviation pioneer Herbert L. Sessler.
Once, the field attracted crowds of spectators to watch high-speed airshow aerobatics and parachuting demonstrations. But its physical structure could not support heavier aircraft developed after World War II, and it was replaced by Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
When state “blue laws” restricting Sunday business were overturned, Beckley Plaza, the city’s first shopping center, was developed on the site in 1965.
The ceremony will take place at 169 Industrial Drive, Beckley. Because of Covid-19 concerns, people are asked to wear a mask at the event.
