October a busy month for Fayette libraries

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneRandall Ballard, branch librarian at the Fayetteville Public Library, displays books such as "The Wizard of Oz" which have been banned or challenged in the United States. Ballard mounted the display last month during the recognition of the American Library Association's Banned Books Month observance. The branches of the Fayette County Public Library host a wide array of special, free programming each month.