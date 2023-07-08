Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16, sponsored by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce.
Offering a variety of activities, the event will kick off Thursday, July 13, with the parade at 6 p.m., according to Councilman Don Morgan, who also serves as chamber president. Line-up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater for those 0 to 22 years of age. Registration fee is $10 before July 13, by contacting Emily Prichard on Facebook or $15 on the day of the pageant.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. in the park and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m., Morgan said.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon. Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m. Register in the park on the day of the event.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
A free pool day will be from noon to 5 p.m.
A night swim is set at the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
A rubber duck race has also been added to the Saturday line-up. Cost is $5 per duck and all proceeds will go to Brothers of the Wheel for their Christmas for kids, Morgan said.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon. Vendors will be open all day.
A car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool. Register in the park on the day of the event.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. in the amphitheater.
A fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Born in London, England, John Cooke Sr. (1752-1832) is recognized by historians as Wyoming County’s first known permanent settler.
Cooke had reportedly invited Nellie Pemberton, who lived in Scotland but was then visiting in London, to dinner on a ship.
Instead of sailing back up the river to London as planned, the ship continued on to Virginia. None of the children, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years, on board ever returned home, according to historians. Many of them died during the journey.
Carefully limited to the “unprivileged classes,” such kidnappings were conveniently overlooked by the British authorities in order to provide labor for plantation owners in the colonies, according to G.P. Goode (1868-1957), the county’s official historian for more than five decades.
The children who survived the voyage were sold as indentured servants to Virginia planters, who met the ship and were prepared to pay for their passage, according to historian Paul Ray Blankenship (1940-2010).
John and Nellie were bought by the same planter. John completed his term, then worked a while longer to complete Nellie’s term.
Cooke was a Revolutionary soldier, participating in the battles at Monmouth, N.J., and Stony Point (West Point), N.Y., according to Blankenship, and credited for participating in the Battle of Point Pleasant though he was reportedly away from the battlefield procuring supplies.
In lieu of pay for military service, Cooke accepted two land grants in 1785 in what is now Wyoming County. In 1799, he built his home at the forks of Laurel Creek and Clear Fork, where Oceana is located today.
Oceana served as the Wyoming County seat from 1850 until 1907.
The town was originally called Cassville, in honor of statesman Lewis Cass. In 1851, the name was changed to Sumpterville, but had to be changed again in 1853 because another community was already using the name.
Some historians believe the town was then named for the youngest daughter of Chief Cornstalk, from an Indian word meaning “big bottoms or level land.” Others, however, say it was named for a daughter of William Cooke, Ocie Anna Cooke, who was stolen by Indians.
