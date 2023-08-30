Thursday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 3
• Oak Leaf Festival, Main Street Oak Hill. Four-day event Thursday through Sunday. Activities include a Jeep show, live bands, games, vendors, car show, chili cook-off, fireworks, a video game tournament, Sweet Taste of Oak Hill and many other activities. Grand parade Saturday, Sept. 2. https://www.oakleaffestivalwv.org/
Friday, Sept. 1
• Fayetteville First Fridays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., downtown Fayetteville, the first Friday of each month through September. Court Street will be closed to host a makers’ market, vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy live music at stops throughout downtown Fayetteville with shops open for extended hours. This event will bring together both the local community and visitors to celebrate downtown Fayetteville. Check out Visit Fayetteville’s Facebook page for more details and schedules. 304-574-1500, https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv
• Charity Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Dog Tag Cafe, Crossroads Mall, 5475 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mount Hope. Doors open at 5 p.m., $25 donation, 15 games. You can purchase your tickets at Dog Tag Cafe. First 100 people get a free gift. All prizes have been donated by local companies. No cash prizes. 304-222-3801, https://allevents.in/kilsyth/dog-tag-charity-bingo/200024848490345
Saturday, Sept. 2
• PreFestival Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake Stephens, 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor. Autumn Fest with booths, games, vendors, music, plus water fun at the new splash pad ($5) and aqua park ($10). Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival is a multi-day, community-wide festival offering numerous family activities. The festival involves local organizations and businesses with the goal of providing affordable entertainment and events for youth. 304-934-5323
• Moonlight Paddle Boarding, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Summersville Lake, Mt. Nebo. Guides will add lights to the bottom of their paddle boards and take attendees out on Summersville Lake to Pirates Cove waterfall. Trips will be about 2-2 1/2 hours. Trips scheduled during the Strawberry Moon, Buck Moon, Sturgeon Moon, Blue Moon and Harvest Moon. 304-785-4108, https://visitwv.com/event/moonlight-paddle-boarding/2023-09-01/
Saturday, Sept 2, through Sunday, Sept. 3
• Live Music at The Outpost-New River Gorge, Saturday, 8 p.m.-11 p.m., Shane Meade and The Sound (acoustic band), Sunday, 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Matt Mullins (solo), 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., The Outpost-New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. Food trucks, art vendors, massage therapy. 304-860-9121, https://outpostnrg.com/events/matt-mullins-sept-3-2023
Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4
• Labor Day Celebration, 7 a.m., New River Gorge National Park, River Expeditions, 900 Broadway Ave., Oak Hill. Pay tribute to the workers who made America great. Take a break from your own hectic pace and enjoy this special package including New River rafting on Saturday or Sunday, barbecue cookout after rafting, three nights camping and light breakfast daily. $165 per person, 304-574-2827, 800-463-9873, https://raftinginfo.com/events-specials/events/labor-day-celebration/
Monday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 9
• Beckley’s Kids Classic, 10 a.m., various locations. A multi-day, community-wide festival offering numerous family activities. The festival involves local organizations and businesses with the goal of providing affordable entertainment and events for youth. 304-256-1768. For a complete schedule, visit https://local.aarp.org/event/beckleys-kids-classic-festival-2023-09-04-beckley-wv.html
Friday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 9
• Nicholas County Potato Festival, Main Street, Summersville. Live entertainment, potato auction, tractor show, fireworks, pet pageant, corn hole, food and craft vendors, potato idol contest, car show, parades, spud and sack race, 5K race, and more. 1-800-847-4898
• The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. Free with donations encouraged. Though the characters may be familiar, each of your favorite storybook fables is uproariously derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s children’s book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from “Chicken Little” to “The Gingerbread Man” gets a complete makeover. Music and narration accompany ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to go around. 304-763-7059, https://www.wvcollective.org/event/the-stinky-cheese-man-other-fairly-stupid-tales-09-09-2023-at-2pm/
Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10
• 20th Annual Culture Fest, Appalachian South Folklife Center, 820 Rocky Mount Road, Pipestem, featuring four days of music, art, dance, workshops, healing arts, children’s activities, artisan vendors, drum circles, community art, scenery, camping and more on a mountaintop. $15 to $100, discounts for children. 304-320-8833. For complete schedule, visit https://www.folklifecenter.org/events
Saturday, Sept. 9
• An evening with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. A live band, camping, lodging, food trucks, local brews, art vendors, massage by the minute and a choice of two rafting trips down the New River or Gauley River specifically planned to be with Cosmic fans from Adventure on the Gorge (AOTG). $15 in advance, $20 day of event, 304-860-9121, https://theoutpostatthenewrivergorge.ticketspice.com/an-evening-with-daniel-donatos-cosmic-country
• Wonders Oddities Expos/Tri State Exotic Animal Expo, noon-6 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. This is a two-day show. Tri State Exotic Animal Expo, reptiles, spiders, fish, small mammals and the feeders and supplies to care for them. Wonders Oddities Expos, taxidermy, wet specimens, dark art, and much more offered by artists from all over. Tickets $10 at the door. Ages 12 and under free. https://allevents.in/beckley/wonders-oddities-expos-tri-state-exotic-animal-expo
