OAK HILL — Oak Hill veered back into the past and honored a visionary man Saturday.
A plaque presentation — admittedly belated — recognized Charles Tandy Jones, whose family on Oct. 20, 1928 donated to Oak Hill the land on which the current city hall was built. Jones also generously donated property in 1903 for the first city hall of the newly-incorporated Oak Hill, according to a proclamation read Saturday by Mayor Danny Wright.
The plaque dedicated Saturday will be placed in the city hall of Fayette County's largest municipality, finally fulfilling a long-ago pledge.
"This is a unique situation for the city considering the dedication is for the donation of property dating back to 1928," city manager Bill Hannabass said ahead of the event. "The deed stipulated that an appropriate bronze plaque recognize the donation by Charles Tandy Jones."
The Jones deed from 1928 read, "This conveyance is conditioned that the parties of the second part, in the construction of the city hall to be built upon the real estate herein before described and hereby conveyed, shall cause to be constructed in said building a suitable and appropriate tablet of bronze or other metal showing the original date and donation of said real estate to the City of Oak Hill by the said C.T. Jones."
The plaque was either never procured or disappeared many years ago, Hannabass said. The city, in keeping with its promise made 93 years ago, on Saturday dedicated a bronze plaque, with members of the Jones family in attendance.
City officials stress that the Jones family overall "has played a vital part in the civic life of Fayette County."
According to biographical information supplied by the city, most which was included in the proclamation read by Wright, Charles Tandy Jones was born on Nov. 15, 1849, near present day Sanger. He was the son of Llewellyn W. Jones (1815-1870), a migrant from Amherst County, Va. who settled on Meadow Fork, near Oak Hill, in 1846.
Following C.T. Jones' marriage to May Laura Rice, they had two sons, George Milton and Herbert Erskine Jones.
C.T. Jones was heavily involved in the mercantile business at Oak Hill and elsewhere during his business life. Along with his brother, George W. Jones (1857-1937), he opened the Red Star Coal and Coke Company in 1893. C.T. Jones was also the leader in establishing Merchants and Miners Bank in 1905, and he was a prime mover in the formation of Oak Hill Baptist Church in 1892, the proclamation read in part.
He also attempted unsuccessfully over the years to induce school officials to locate a college in Oak Hill.
In 1910, he began construction of the manor house on Lundale Farm. He never got to live in the mansion, though, and died at Jacksonville, Fla., on March 26, 1911.
Tootie Jones said the family, which is based primarily in Lewisburg and the Charleston area, still maintains its ties to Oak Hill. "We're here every weekend," said Jones, the daughter of Charlie Jones and great-granddaughter of Charles Tandy Jones. "We come here a lot, and we have for years.
"But it's really nice to meet everybody and to commemorate our great-grandparents. Building Oak Hill was really important to them, and that story has always been prevalent in our family. This would have meant the world to Dad (Charlie Jones). He would have really enjoyed it."
"Commemorating and not forgetting what people do for history was always so important to people, and I think we're really losing that as a culture," she continued. "I say now, no one has their portrait taken any more, how are we going to know who everybody is, or where they were?
"So, it's nice to mark that time in history, and I'm really happy that the great-great-great-granddaughters were here, because it's still going on."
At the outset of the ceremony, Hannabass asked for a moment of silence for those affected by last week's tornadoes. "As we have a good time with a small town celebration, I want to remember our friends in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and elsewhere that are not having a good time this afternoon."
"This is one of those fun things, unusual things," he said as the ceremony proceeded. "There's always unusual things with municipal government.
"Here we are today for a ceremony 93 years late. We apologize for that, but I won't apologize for the fact that we always keep our promises."
"The Jones family is and always has been very important to the City of Oak Hill, and any and everyone that lives in Oak Hill recognizes that fact," Hannabass said. "I appreciate you all coming today."
Wright called it "an historic day in the time and life of Oak Hill." He praised the "generous gift of Charles T. Jones and his estate in 1928."
Construction on the city hall was completed in 1929 at a cost of $16,000, Wright said, and "we've been here ever since."
The invocation and benediction Saturday was delivered by Bishop Sam Calloway Jr., of Spirit & Truth Ministries.
"It's a great city because, God, we call it yours, and you have by your infinite wisdom, assembled a great, great group of people in this city," Calloway said in his invocation. "This city was founded by great people, and this is a great family that we want to acknowledge."
