CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers are now available at senior centers in all 55 counties in West Virginia.
Vouchers are distributed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.
Eligible seniors age of 60 and over can sign up at their local senior centers. Vouchers are distributed to seniors who meet certain requirements. In 2022, 16,800 vouchers totaling $504,000 were handed out to low-income West Virginia senior citizens who qualified for the program. Each voucher was worth $30. This year, 17,800 vouchers worth a total of $890,000 will be available. Each voucher will be worth $50 toward the purchase of fresh produce.
For more information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers Program, contact Angel Wallace at awallace@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.