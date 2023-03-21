charleston, w.va. – Farmers and vendors who are planning to participate in the West Virginia Farmers Market Nutrition Program need to apply no later than March 31.
In the past, the application form covered both the West Virginia Women, Infants and Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WIC) and SFMNP programs. This year, they are two separate applications. For the WIC application, contact 304-356-0030 or dhhrwicvu@wv.gov.
This year, all participating farmers/vendors will be required to take online training. Once the vendor successfully completes and returns their application, they will be notified when the training is available. The deadline to complete the training video is May 15. The 2023 program will also extend the season from June 1 to Oct. 31.
In 2022, 16,800 vouchers totaling $504,000 were handed out to low-income West Virginia senior citizens who qualified for the program. Each voucher was worth $30 and could be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors.
This year, 17,800 vouchers worth a total of $890,000 will be available. Each voucher will be worth $50 toward the purchase of fresh produce.
Seniors who wish to apply for the program will be able to do so starting June 1 at their county senior citizens center.
