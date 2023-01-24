charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association is holding its Winter Symposium, “Growing A Great Landscape,” from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Charleston.
Two tracks of programming featuring national expert speakers will allow attendees to focus on both landscape design and business development best practices.
Cost to attend is $50 for WVNLA members and $100 for non-members and includes lunch. Contact Julie Robinson at wvnlassoc@gmail.com or 304-553-1234. Vendors may rent a table for $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.