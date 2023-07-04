FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The National Park Service is looking for people who want to be true Mountain State ambassadors in the nation’s newest national park.
“The Amtrak Cardinal goes from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and it goes right through the New River Gorge, but unless the conductor comes on the intercom and tells them, the people on the train would never know they were in a National Park,” said Eve West, spokesperson for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
