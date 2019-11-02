November 1-16

The Greenbrier Ghost

Thursday-Saturday, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg

It's 1896 and newlywed Zona Heaster has been found dead in her home. Her death is officially ruled as an "everlasting faint" but her mother Mary Jane knows better and Zona's ghost will help her prove it. Zona's death is the only trial in history won based on the testimony of a ghost.

www.gvtheatre.org

November 7-December 19

Hands-On Tamarack: Pottery Classes

Tamarack, Beckley

This 6-week beginning pottery class will introduce basic to advanced wheel-throwing techniques. Beginners will start with centering the clay and throwing cylinders and bowls. Returning students will continue to refine their personal style, learn advanced techniques and focus on individual projects. Glaze application and decoration will be explored as a group.

www.tamarackwv.com

November 8

West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Concert

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg

Enjoy a night of music featuring West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee John Ellison, best known for writing the hit song "Some Kind of Wonderful." 

www.carnegiehallwv.com

November 9

West Virginia Dance Company

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley

With programs ranging from single performances to multi-day residencies, the West Virginia Dance Company offers approachable modern dance with engaging, thought-provoking themes for an audience of any age or background.

www.beckleyconcerts.org

November 8

An Evening with Sarah Vowell

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington

Sarah Vowell is the New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture. Her most recent book and the evening’s topic is titled "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States." 

www.marshall.edu/muartistseries

November 11

American Legion Veterans Day Parade

Monday, 11 a.m., Uptown Beckley

Enjoy this annual celebration of the men and women who have served in our nation's Armed Forces. This year's grand marshal is Vietnam veteran William "Bill" Cusson.

www.beckley.org/city-event-calendars

November 11

Full Beaver Moon Hike

Monday, 7 p.m., Cass Scenic Railroad, Cass

The 3-mile journey will include a slight grade but is mostly flat. It begins at the visitors center (to the left of the Company Store) and is led by park interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price or by the park superintendent. Please call the park office at 304-456-4300 if you plan to hike.

www.wvstateparks.com/event/full-beaver-moon-hike

November 12

Beautiful The Carol King Musical

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston

Based on the true story of Carol King’s rise to stardom from part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Featuring songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, "Beautiful."

www.theclaycenter.org

November 17

A Salute to Veterans Concert

Sunday, 2 p.m., WVSOM Conference Center, Lewisburg

Celebrate veterans as the Treble 'n Bass Vocal Club presents "Thanks for the Memories: A Glimpse of 50 Years of Bob Hope's USO Shows Supporting Our Troops."

www.wvsom.wvsom.edu

November 22

The Second City

Friday, 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg

The Second City has been bringing the funny for more than 50 years. What began as a small comedy theater has grown into improv-based sketch comedy with a variety of theaters, training centers and full-time, touring ensembles that can be found around the world. 

www.carnegiehallwv.com

November 23

'80s Lip Sync Battle & Dance Party

Saturday, 7 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg

Take a step back in time as Greenbrier Valley Theatre celebrates the 1980s with a lip sync battle and dance party. Partygoers are encouraged to dress in their favorite '80s fashions.

www.gvtheatre.org

November 23-34

Lewisburg Holiday Open House

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Lewisburg

Get an early start on your shopping as downtown Lewisburg transforms for the holidays. Enjoy caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, storytelling and special treats for both children and adults.

www.greenbrierwv.com

