November 1-16
The Greenbrier Ghost
Thursday-Saturday, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg
It's 1896 and newlywed Zona Heaster has been found dead in her home. Her death is officially ruled as an "everlasting faint" but her mother Mary Jane knows better and Zona's ghost will help her prove it. Zona's death is the only trial in history won based on the testimony of a ghost.
November 7-December 19
Hands-On Tamarack: Pottery Classes
Tamarack, Beckley
This 6-week beginning pottery class will introduce basic to advanced wheel-throwing techniques. Beginners will start with centering the clay and throwing cylinders and bowls. Returning students will continue to refine their personal style, learn advanced techniques and focus on individual projects. Glaze application and decoration will be explored as a group.
November 8
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Concert
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
Enjoy a night of music featuring West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee John Ellison, best known for writing the hit song "Some Kind of Wonderful."
November 9
West Virginia Dance Company
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley
With programs ranging from single performances to multi-day residencies, the West Virginia Dance Company offers approachable modern dance with engaging, thought-provoking themes for an audience of any age or background.
November 8
An Evening with Sarah Vowell
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington
Sarah Vowell is the New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture. Her most recent book and the evening’s topic is titled "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States."
www.marshall.edu/muartistseries
November 11
American Legion Veterans Day Parade
Monday, 11 a.m., Uptown Beckley
Enjoy this annual celebration of the men and women who have served in our nation's Armed Forces. This year's grand marshal is Vietnam veteran William "Bill" Cusson.
www.beckley.org/city-event-calendars
November 11
Full Beaver Moon Hike
Monday, 7 p.m., Cass Scenic Railroad, Cass
The 3-mile journey will include a slight grade but is mostly flat. It begins at the visitors center (to the left of the Company Store) and is led by park interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price or by the park superintendent. Please call the park office at 304-456-4300 if you plan to hike.
www.wvstateparks.com/event/full-beaver-moon-hike
November 12
Beautiful The Carol King Musical
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston
Based on the true story of Carol King’s rise to stardom from part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Featuring songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, "Beautiful."
November 17
A Salute to Veterans Concert
Sunday, 2 p.m., WVSOM Conference Center, Lewisburg
Celebrate veterans as the Treble 'n Bass Vocal Club presents "Thanks for the Memories: A Glimpse of 50 Years of Bob Hope's USO Shows Supporting Our Troops."
November 22
The Second City
Friday, 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
The Second City has been bringing the funny for more than 50 years. What began as a small comedy theater has grown into improv-based sketch comedy with a variety of theaters, training centers and full-time, touring ensembles that can be found around the world.
November 23
'80s Lip Sync Battle & Dance Party
Saturday, 7 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg
Take a step back in time as Greenbrier Valley Theatre celebrates the 1980s with a lip sync battle and dance party. Partygoers are encouraged to dress in their favorite '80s fashions.
November 23-34
Lewisburg Holiday Open House
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Lewisburg
Get an early start on your shopping as downtown Lewisburg transforms for the holidays. Enjoy caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, storytelling and special treats for both children and adults.
