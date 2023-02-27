Brides- and grooms-to-be select people who are near and dear to their hearts to be special parts of their momentous days. So the chance to participate in a friend’s or family member’s wedding is a great honor.
A wedding party plays a key role in both the ceremony and reception. Participants do everything from helping couples make decisions to addressing invitations to providing emotional support. As so much is asked of the wedding party — particularly the maid/matron of honor and bridesmaids — it’s customary to bestow gifts on those people who devoted so much time and effort to the wedding.
These potential bridesmaid gifts can serve as a thoughtful and unique to way to thank bridesmaids for all that they’ve done.
Photo books:
Gift the bridesmaids with photo books of carefully curated photographs taken throughout the wedding planning experience. Pepper the books with other photos, such as images of you with the bridesmaids at fun moments throughout your lives together.
Portrait wine or
champagne glasses:
Beverage glasses customized with the bridesmaids’ likenesses painted or printed onto them make for great gifts. Bridesmaids will enjoy sipping their favorite drinks in special glasses for years to come.
Personalized phone cases:
Who doesn’t rely on their mobile phones these days? Treat your bridesmaids to something special with colorful phone cases with their names embossed or printed on the outsides.
Wellness or spa gift card:
After all of the running around for the wedding, bridesmaids may need a little extra pampering. Gift cards to a local spa can fit the bill.
Birthstone jewelry:
Necklaces, rings or earrings become that much more special when they’re customized to the recipients. Purchase jewelry with your bridesmaids’ birthstones so they’ll be as unique as each woman.
Friendship bracelets:
Gift each bridesmaid with beaded friendship bracelets that features all of the ladies’ initials. Be sure to keep one for yourself, and you all can enjoy nights on the town showcasing your special bracelets.
Monogrammed
robes or purses:
A customized pocketbook, robe or another item bridesmaids will use every day can make for an extra-special item that will serve as a daily reminder of how much you appreciate them.
Bridesmaid gifts are a great way for brides to thank their bridesmaids for all that they’ve done to make a couple’s wedding day special.
