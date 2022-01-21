While candy, flowers, jewelry, and cards fly off the shelves, those red and pink hearts are everywhere, along with endless ads for jewelry and romantic travel destinations. Valentine’s Day has to be almost upon us.
What evolved into a celebration of romance has further expanded into a day that can also be used to recognize love between friends, between parents and children, grandchildren and grandparents, you name it.
I was listening to comedian Brad Upton recently. He was telling the crowd that he and his wife had been together for 37 years; which meant he’d been out of the dating scene for so long, he had no idea how to date in today’s world.
“Hey, you know what, I vacuumed the whole house today,” he said might be his new pick-up line.
“Did a couple of loads of wash, folded it, and put it away. (There’s) a pile of laundry and I’m going to iron every piece of that.
“And I’d like to unload your dishwasher,” he added in his most seductive voice.
Of course, the audience loved it and roared with laughter.
That approach would work on a lot of women I know. Today, that line might even work on some men, too.
I think I would hold out, however, for mention of scrubbing the bathroom. I think I’d settle for that faster than any piece of jewelry.
Whether it’s candy, flowers, jewelry – or even the house cleaned, it is time to consider treating your sweetie, or sweeties, to something special.
One of my favorite homemade treats has always been sugar cookies. Change the shape of the cookies and the color of the sugar, and the cookies can be a festive part of any celebration.
It is also a project with which the little ones can help.
● ● ●
Sugar Cookies
1 1/3 cups butter
1 ½ cups sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 ½ cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
Cream the butter and sugar together, then mix in the eggs and vanilla.
Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder together, then slowly stir into the creamed mixture.
Chill the dough for at least two hours, even overnight, to make it easier to cut into shapes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll out the dough – using flour, or sugar, or a combination of the two on the rolling pin and work surface to keep the dough from sticking – to about an eighth of an inch thick.
Cut out shapes, using a heart-shaped cookie cutter.
Using a spatula, transfer the cookies to the baking sheet.
Bake from 7 to 9 minutes, until cookies are just lightly brown.
After cooling, the cookies can be decorated with colored sugar, icing, sprinkles, whatever you choose.
To color sugar, spoon into a container with a lid or a plastic sandwich bag. Drop the desired color of food coloring (drop-by-drop until desired color is reached) onto the sugar. Close container or bag, then vigorously shake for a minute or so.
● ● ●
I’ve seen recipes that use both vanilla and almond flavoring in the same batch. Some use cream cheese along with the butter. Some use a combination of butter and shortening. There are numerous variations.
Whether it is for your significant other, a child/children, your parents, grandparents, a special friend or friends, demonstrating your affection doesn’t have to be expensive. It just needs to come from the heart.
And, in the immortal words of the Pillsbury Doughboy, “Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven!”
